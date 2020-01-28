US government files official protest against the Czech digital tax

US government files official protest against the Czech digital tax
By Nelly Tomcikova in Prague January 28, 2020

The US government has filed an official protest against the planned 7% digital tax in the Czech Republic, according to Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, the Czech News Agency (CNA) reported on January 24.

The Czech Republic could face counter-measures by the US if it introduces the tax, US embassy spokesperson Eda Findlay said in a response to the decision of the Czech parliament to approve the new tax proposal in the first reading on January 22.

Petricek said that he understood the US position; however, “on the other hand, we are trying to explain that this step is only temporary until the international solution is found,” the minister added.

“The US government has clearly formulated its position on the topic of digital taxation. Ambassador King [the US ambassador to the Czech Republic] expressed this opinion in his December commentary and the US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin also talked about this topic to the media this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos,” Findlay told CNA. 

"While some argue that it will only affect some large companies, the reality is that it will mainly affect consumers, because companies will transfer it to their customers in the form of higher prices,” said King to daily Lidove Noviny last year.

Finance Minister Alena Schillerova stressed that the digital tax is a countervailing tax that corrects the current imbalance, as the internet giants do not pay taxes in the Czech Republic, which is unfair to other companies in the Czech Republic. She also confirmed that in the long term, the country supports finding a common international solution within the EU and OECD.

The proposal is now to be discussed by the Budgetary Committee. The government expects it to add about CZK5bn (€198.5mn) to the state budget annually. 

If approved by the parliament, the tax would apply to IT companies with annual global revenue of at least €750mn and Czech revenue of at least CZK100mn. The digital tax will apply to revenue from select services, such as targeted advertising on the web, paid services on social networks such as Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple, provision of user data or a shared economy such as Airbnb or Uber.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bne IntelliNews OUTLOOKS 2020 -- complete list and long version reports

IIF Green Weekly Insight: The Roaring Twenties

Second Chinese airline cancels Prague flights as Czech-Chinese relations deteriorate

Tech

Romanian telecom group Digi issues €800mn bonds to refinance its debt

Digi has already initiated total repayment of its €550mn bonds maturing in 2023, and aims to repay two other loans in advance.

Czech Republic most innovative among V4 countries

The Czech Republic improved its position in the 2020 Bloomberg Innovation Index ranking to 24th place, becoming the most innovative country among the Visegrad Four countries.

Osijek to become Croatia’s first 5G city

Osijek will become the first major city in Croatia to build a 5G network by the end of this year, and the investment is expected to have economic benefits for the eastern part of the country.

US likely to bristle at new Iran plan to put satellite in orbit

Washington accuses Iranians of using space rocket programme as cover for efforts aimed at developing nuclear payload missiles. Islamic Republic’s last launch effort ended in space centre explosion.

Hydrogen-powered drone being developed in Hungary

What is being touted as the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered aircraft that could be made suitable for carrying passengers has been unveiled at Jakabszállás airport in central Hungary.

Romanian telecom group Digi issues €800mn bonds to refinance its debt
12 hours ago
Czech Republic most innovative among V4 countries
4 days ago
Osijek to become Croatia’s first 5G city
5 days ago
US likely to bristle at new Iran plan to put satellite in orbit
5 days ago
Hydrogen-powered drone being developed in Hungary
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    5 days ago
  2. Who's who in the new Russian government
    3 days ago
  3. Romania to scrap deal with Chinese partner to expand Cernavoda nuclear power plant
    7 days ago
  4. Hydrogen-powered drone being developed in Hungary
    6 days ago
  5. INTERVIEW: Ukraine gas tariffs stay low, energy sector outlook improves
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    18 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    11 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    5 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss