Telekom Srbija launches TS Ventures fund for high-tech startups

A corporate venture capital fund launched earlier this year by Telekom Srbija, formally started working when it enabled startups to send their ideas to its website tsv.fund, the director of Serbian fund TS Ventures, Davor Sakac, said.

The fund will target high-tech startups in a region where — aside from Romania, where several new venture capital and seed funds have been launched recently — the number of funds dedicated to startups is relatively low.

“The decisions on investments will be made by a commission, which, in addition to the internal team, consists of external independent members with a proven global experience in investing in various startups. One of the priorities of the fund will definitely be to connect with other investment funds, both in the region and beyond, where, through the mutual exchange of experiences, knowledge and ideas,” Sakac said.

According to eKapija portal the fund TS Ventures was founded by Telekom Srbija in early 2021, modelled on those launched by large European and world companies. The CEO of Telekom Srbija, Vladimir Lucic, announced that the company was to launch a corporate venture capital fund meant for investments in high-tech startups.

The initial idea is for Telekom Srbija to invest €25mn in the next five years. The everyone interested can send their ideas through a private application form at the web page tsv.fund.