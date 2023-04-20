Russia on course to bring in 123mn tonnes of grain this year

Russia on course to bring in 123mn tonnes of grain this year
Russia is on course to bring in 123mn tonnes of grain this year that should earn some $30bn from exports / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 20, 2023

Russia's Minister of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, has predicted that the country's grain harvest in 2023 could exceed 123mn tonnes, including 78mn tonnes of wheat, significantly less than last year’s all-time record harvest.

The projection is based on the fact that the sowing campaign in Russia is going well, and all Russian regions are expected to start working the fields by mid-May.

Patrushev stated that spring field work is already underway in 50 regions, and based on the plan, taking into account new regions, the total cultivated area in 2023 will exceed 85mn hectares. He added that this will allow Russia to fully guarantee national food security while continuing supplies to overseas partners in the declared volumes.

Last year’s harvest of 153mn tonnes of grain, including 104.2mn tonnes of wheat, according to RosStat, smashed all records (chart), including those from the Soviet era. But coupled with the sanctions-related restrictions on shipping Russian goods, farmers have been left with silos full to bursting and worry the millions of tonnes of grain will simply rot in the silos if restrictions on shipping that are hampering exports are not lifted.

This year the harvest is in line with Russia's continued efforts to develop its agriculture sector and increase its agricultural exports. The country has set a target of becoming the world's top wheat exporter by 2028, with plans to expand its wheat exports to 50mn tonnes per year (tpy). This year the Ministry is predicting total grain exports of 60mn tonnes, of which about half is wheat.

To achieve this goal, Russia has been investing heavily in its agriculture sector and implementing policies to improve productivity and efficiency. These efforts include the introduction of new technologies, the development of new varieties of crops and the expansion of the cultivated area.

In recent years, Russia's agricultural exports have been steadily increasing. Russia is already one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, corn and soybeans. In 2020, Russia's agricultural exports reached a record-breaking $30bn, with wheat exports alone accounting for more than $8bn.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Inflation in Russia down to 3%

Russia and Germany have de facto broken off diplomatic relations

Exiled Russian oligarch Khodorkovsky urges caution using sanctions, but says they are working

Data

Inflation in Russia down to 3%

Inflation in Russia has currently decreased to 3%, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on April 24.

Polish industrial production goes deeper into recession mode in March

Poland’s industrial production deepened decline to 2.9% year on year in constant prices in March.

Polish PPI inflation eases dramatically to 10.1% y/y in March

The dramatic decrease in the PPI growth rate is unlikely to translate into a similarly-paced easing of headline inflation.

Moldovan industry begins new year at subdued level

High energy prices have closed down or reduced the activity in many factories across the country.

Russian-linked companies secured €2.5bn in public tenders in the EU in past year

Czech think-tank Datlab says authorities need to investigate beneficial ownership more thoroughly and co-ordinate better to track Russian-owned companies still winning public tenders since the invasion of Ukraine.

Inflation in Russia down to 3%
2 hours ago
Polish industrial production goes deeper into recession mode in March
3 hours ago
Polish PPI inflation eases dramatically to 10.1% y/y in March
3 hours ago
Moldovan industry begins new year at subdued level
13 hours ago
Russian-linked companies secured €2.5bn in public tenders in the EU in past year
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    7 days ago
  2. The EU is not ready for Ukraine
    3 days ago
  3. Fighting Russia from Chechnya to Ukraine – and back again
    4 days ago
  4. Iran frets as Israel opens embassy 11 miles from border in Turkmenistan
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    24 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    1 month ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss