Romania’s opposition fails to capitalise on strife within ruling PNL

Romania’s opposition fails to capitalise on strife within ruling PNL
By bne IntelliNews August 31, 2021

Romania’s main opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), will hold off from filing a no-confidence motion against the government as it has failed to secure the support of enough MPs. 

The PSD had previously mulled filing the motion at a time when the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) was weakened by an internal power struggle. 

However, PSD president Marcel Ciolacu said on August 30 that the party will only file its no-confidence motion when it has the 234 votes needed for it to pass. 

He also called on “millions of Romanians” to take to the streets to overthrow Prime Minister Florin Citu’s government. 

"We decided unanimously that we will submit the motion of censure when we have the 234 votes necessary to pass this motion. Let me be very clear, at this moment the opposition party has 204 votes. A government can only fall through a motion in parliament or if millions of Romanians take to the streets and demand the resignation of this government. There is no other way,” said Ciolacu, reported Digi.24.

Ciolacu said the PSD wants to remove the government led by the centre-right National Liberal Party (PNL) because of price increases, the freezing of salaries and pensions and the government’s management of the vaccination campaign — Romania has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe and has been selling vaccines to other EU members before they expire unused. 

The ruling PNL is currently mired in an internal power struggle as Citu and PNL leader and former prime minister Ludovic Orban battle for control of the party ahead of the leadership election in September. During the campaign details of Citu’s alleged youthful misdeeds surfaced in the Romanian media, which reported the prime minister had a conviction for drunk driving and an unpaid credit card bill from his time as a student in the US.

Speaking on August 30, Ciolacu called the prime minister a "convicted criminal" and a "goat". 

The outcome of the leadership race remains unclear. Citu has won some minor victories along the way; notably his candidates won elections in 28 county organisations, compared to only 15 where incumbent leader Orban’s people won. However, Orban has better connections with the lower echelons of the party, which will work in his favour when the party votes next month.

The situation within the PNL has also caused problems within the ruling coalition, where the PNL is the senior partner alongside the reformist USR-Plus and Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) that represents Romania’s Hungarian minority.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania

Half of Romanian retail entrepreneurs moved online during the pandemic

Romania’s Cluj-Napoca gets residents moving with bus tickets for squats

News

Thousands of Afghan refugees ‘crossing largely unpoliced border into Iran every day’

European officials aware that 2015 migrant crisis reshaped global politics quick to offer Afghanistan’s neighbours millions to at least temporarily host people who have fled the Taliban.

Navalny’s press spokeswoman flees Russia, press appeal for “return to sanity”

Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman of jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny, has fled Russia,as the free press publish an appeal to the Kremlin to "return to sanity" in the face of a campaign of repression.

Salt lake brimming with “aqua dragon” shrimp billed as big FX earner for Iran

Eggs of Artemia extensively used in aquaculture as they can be hatched on demand to provide live feed for larval fish and crustaceans.

Hungary and Russia reach long-term gas supply agreement

The agreement, to be signed at the end of September and coming into force from October 1, will be in force for 10+5 years.

Turkey’s moves to block Afghan refugees likely to fail says Chatham House analyst

Any additional refugees coming into Turkey will further damage the popularity of president Erdogan in a country under heavy economic pressure, points out Fadi Hakura.

Thousands of Afghan refugees ‘crossing largely unpoliced border into Iran every day’
59 minutes ago
Navalny’s press spokeswoman flees Russia, press appeal for “return to sanity”
6 hours ago
Salt lake brimming with “aqua dragon” shrimp billed as big FX earner for Iran
6 hours ago
Hungary and Russia reach long-term gas supply agreement
16 hours ago
Turkey’s moves to block Afghan refugees likely to fail says Chatham House analyst
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    2 days ago
  2. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    12 days ago
  3. 15% of Russian industrial companies are zombies
    9 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  5. Russia’s ruling United Russia Party faces prospect of losing its majority in the upcoming elections
    4 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    27 days ago
  2. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    14 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    2 days ago
  4. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    27 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss