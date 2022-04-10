Nord Security startup becomes Lithuania’s second unicorn

Nord Security startup becomes Lithuania’s second unicorn
Founded in 2012, Nord Security is now valued at $1.6bn.
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius April 10, 2022

Nord Security, a cyber security firm that is behind NordVPN, has become Lithuania’s second company to be valued at over $1bn after attracting an investment of $100mn.

Founded in 2012, Nord Security is now valued at $1.6bn. This makes the company Lithuania’s second unicorn, after the clothing resale platform Vinted.

According to one of the founders, Eimantas Sabaliauskas, Nord Security is now striving to become the world’s biggest cybersecurity company, LRT.lt, the website of the Lithuanian national broadcaster LRT, reported on April 8.

“We received various proposals from partners, we deliberated for a long time and decided that in order to reach the next step in the evolution of the company, we should bring in external partners who have both experience and a network of contacts,” he said.

The company’s most successful product is the VPN service NordVPN.

There are about 700 startups operating in Lithuania, according to Inga Langaite, president of the association Vienaragiai LT (Unicorns LT). Many of them have growth potential.

“We are about average with this figure, but the potential for growth is significant. The fact that we have two official unicorns today confirms a statistic in multiple markets that it takes between 250 and 300-400 startups to raise a unicorn […]. If we want more unicorns, we should try to have more startups,” she told LRT TV.

Lithuania’s northern Baltic neighbour Estonia continues to lead globally in terms of unicorns per capita. With a population of 1.3 million, it has nine startup companies valued at over $1bn.

Tech

Yandex delivery and mobility activities stopped or threatened in US, UK, France, Latvia, Estonia

Yandex, the Russian digital giant whose Nasdaq stock trading has been suspended since February 28, laid off over two dozen US-based workers last month.

Naspers’ OLX no longer involved in operations of Russian subsidiary Avito

Avito, Russia’s leading classifieds platform (a subsidiary of OLX Group, owned by Naspers affiliate Prosus), will operate as an independent Russian business.

Yandex speaks out on approach to data

Yandex has responded to questions about the security of user data after it was criticised for storing user data on servers in Russia. The company directed its detractors to publicly available information on its data use, saying it is transparent.

Court orders Unicredit Bank Banja Luka to pay €130mn compensation to cryptocurrency miner

Verdict issued in largest cryptocurrency dispute in Europe after failure of Bitminer Factory's project to mine cryptocurrencies in the Bosnian town of Gradiska.

Ultrafast grocer Yango Deli considers options for European operations

A spokesperson for Yango Deli said that the company has "received a considerable amount of interest in our business" in London, whereas it plans to gradually wind down operations at its Paris unit.

