IMF makes huge revision to Georgian growth forecast

IMF makes huge revision to Georgian growth forecast
The IMF praised the National Bank of Georgia for using the fact that external flows were more favourable than expected to build external buffers by purchasing foreign exchange reserves. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 16, 2022

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has dramatically increased its forecast for Georgian growth from 3.2% to 9% for this year as “expected negative effects of the war in Ukraine have not materialised so far”.

At the end of a mission to Georgia from September 8-14, the IMF issued a press release on September 15 that reported that, “despite a challenging external environment, the Georgian economy is set to achieve strong growth and buoyant fiscal revenues this year”.

James John, leader of the IMF team, based the huge growth revision on a faster-than-expected recovery of tourism, a surge in inbound money transfers, and immigration-related flows that have helped strengthen the external position and sustain domestic demand.

However, he also urged caution, saying: “Uncertainty is unusually high, and there are notable downside risks including due to a sharper slowdown in major trading partners, tighter global financial conditions, possible weakening of tourism and other external inflows, and sustained high commodity prices. This difficult environment calls for maintaining prudent macroeconomic policies, notably exchange rate flexibility and a build-up of fiscal and foreign exchange buffers while ensuring inflation expectations remain well-anchored.”

Although headline inflation has begun to decelerate, it remains well above the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) target, the IMF pointed out.

It said that the NBG had used the fact that external flows were more favourable than expected to build external buffers by purchasing foreign exchange reserves. It advised that the NBG should continue to carefully assess inflation dynamics and be ready to raise interest rates further if there are signs of inflation becoming more broad-based or entrenched.

The IMF visit assessed reforms in state-owned enterprise governance, public investment management, and progress in developing a support scheme for renewable power generation. It said that successful implementation of these reforms would limit fiscal risks and enhance the economy’s resilience over the medium term.

It also highlighted that successful implementation of fiscal structural reforms and continued vigilance against inflation would enhance the resilience of the Georgian economy over the medium-term. 

The execution of the 2022 budget appears on track and revenue collection is higher than expected, it said, but saving additional revenue would strengthen fiscal cushions and help contain inflation pressures. The IMF said it was important to ensure compliance with the fiscal rule, in line with the path envisaged under Georgia’s IMF-supported programme.

In June, the executive board of the IMF approved a $280mn stand by arrangement for Georgia, a programme that the government sees as precautionary.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s CBR slows pace of monetary easing, cuts rate to 7.5%

ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey’s $24bn question

INTERVIEW: "We are focused on supporting Ukrainian businesses and government needs" – Dimitar Bogov, EBRD

News

Police and anti-LGBT protesters clash in Belgrade as EuroPride march goes ahead

Last minute government decision allowed Pride march to proceed through Serbian capital after earlier ban.

Russia’s CBR slows pace of monetary easing, cuts rate to 7.5%

The Board of the Central Bank of Russia resolved to cut the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.5% at its policy meeting of September 16, making a sixth consecutive cut, but slowing the pace of monetary easing in line with expectations.

Tens of thousands displaced as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan conflict rages on

Around 120,000 people evacuated from homes in area of Kyrgyzstan where fierce fighting is ongoing. Heavy exchanges of gunfire and shelling.

Belarus and Russia sign tax harmonisation agreement

Minsk and Moscow has signed a draft agreement on a general harmonisation on the collection of the VAT and excise duties, which will be implemented by January 1, 2023. As Moscow draws Minsk ever closer, where does that leave Lukashenko?

European Parliament report names Hungary as 'hybrid regime of electoral autocracy'

The report puts pressure on the European Commission not to compromise with Viktor Orban's radical rightwing regime by releasing currently frozen RRF and Cohesion Funds.

Police and anti-LGBT protesters clash in Belgrade as EuroPride march goes ahead
13 hours ago
Russia’s CBR slows pace of monetary easing, cuts rate to 7.5%
1 day ago
Tens of thousands displaced as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan conflict rages on
1 day ago
Belarus and Russia sign tax harmonisation agreement
1 day ago
European Parliament report names Hungary as 'hybrid regime of electoral autocracy'
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    5 days ago
  2. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Armenia-Azerbaijan military escalation is a test for Russian status quo in the region
    3 days ago
  4. Rising Turkey, Greece tensions part of ‘election agenda’ half of Turks tell pollster
    3 days ago
  5. GAV DON: Ukrainian offensive takes territory, but moves the political landscape more
    5 days ago
  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 month ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    5 days ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    28 days ago
  4. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    18 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss