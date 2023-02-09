IMF: Charting globalization’s turn to 'slowbalization' after world financial crisis

IMF: Charting globalization’s turn to 'slowbalization' after world financial crisis
There have been five eras of globalisation but a series of crisis from the pandemic to the war in Ukraine are currently working to undo those changes in a trend known as "snowballisation". / bne IntelliNews
By Jeff Kearns of the IMF February 9, 2023

The free flow of ideas, people, goods, services, and capital across national borders leads to greater economic integration. But globalization, the trend toward these things moving ever more freely between nations, has seen ebbs and flows over the decades.

Those trends are coming into sharper focus this year as policymakers work to understand and address the prospect of geoeconomic fragmentation, which threatens to undo the integration that has improved the lives and livelihoods of billions of people.

Looking back over a century and a half of data, the main phases of globalization are clearly visible using the trade openness metric—the sum of exports and imports of all economies relative to global gross domestic product.

As the Chart of the Week shows, globalization plateaued in the decade and a half since the global financial crisis. This latest era is often referred to as “slowbalization.”

Each of the chart’s five main periods was characterized by different configurations of economic and financial powers, and different rules and mechanisms for economic and financial ties between countries, as we recently highlighted in a recent IMF staff note that discussed the impact of trade fragmentation as well as technological decoupling.

See an interactive version of the chart here.

  1. The Industrialization era was a period when global trade—dominated by Argentina, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States—was facilitated by the gold standard. It was largely driven by transportation advances that lowered trade costs and boosted trade volumes.
     
  2. The Interwar era saw a dramatic reversal of globalization due to international conflicts and the rise of protectionism. Despite the League of Nations push for multilateral cooperation, trade became regionalized amid trade barriers and the breakdown of the gold standard into currency blocs.
     
  3. The Bretton Woods era saw the United States emerge as the dominant economic power with the dollar, then pegged to gold, underpinning a system with other exchange rates pegged to the greenback. The post-war recovery and trade liberalization spurred rapid expansion in Europe, Japan, and developing economies, and many countries relaxed capital controls. But expansionary US fiscal and monetary policy driven by social and military spending ultimately made the system unsustainable. The United States ended dollar-gold convertibility in the early 1970s, and many countries switched to floating exchange rates.
     
  4. The Liberalization era saw gradual removal of trade barriers in China and other large emerging market economies and unprecedented international economic cooperation, including the integration of the former Soviet bloc. Liberalization accounted for most of the increase in trade, and the World Trade Organization, established in 1995, became a new multilateral overseer of trade agreements, negotiations and dispute settlement. Cross-border capital flows surged, increasing the complexity and interconnectedness of the global financial system.
     
  5. The “Slowbalization” that followed the global financial crisis has been characterized by a prolonged slowdown in the pace of trade reform, and weakening political support for open trade amid rising geopolitical tensions.

This article first appeared in the IMF blog here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia, China’s popularity rising in the Global South as world fractures into liberal and illiberal spheres

Africa rallies to Russia’s rescue as EU bans the import of oil products

Zimbabwe opposition CCC party members released after two weeks in detention

Opinion

PANNIER: Rustam Emomali’s long and winding road to Tajikistan’s presidency

Each time he appears to near the prize, difficulties caused by external events seem to snatch it away.

COMMENT: Recessions confirmed in Hungary and Czechia

Central and Eastern Europe has experienced a sharp downturn in GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022 figures, but while the worst of the economic decline has passed, the region is likely to stagnate this year.

ING: Share of Russian metal grows in LME warehouses

The London Metal Exchange (LME) has published its first report breaking down inventories by country of origin, showing a large increase in the proportion of Russian metal sitting in the exchange’s warehouses.

ING: Romanian growth remains strong while inflation undershoots.

The 1.1% sequential expansion of the economy in the fourth quarter of 2022 came largely in line with expectations, taking full-year GDP growth to 4.8%. January inflation, on the other hand, came in significantly below expectations at 15.1%.

COMMENT: Union recognition can be a tough battle in EU member states in Central and Eastern Europe

Multinationals typically try to find loopholes in employee rights for their operations in Eastern Europe, preventing wages converging with Western European levels.

PANNIER: Rustam Emomali’s long and winding road to Tajikistan’s presidency
4 hours ago
COMMENT: Recessions confirmed in Hungary and Czechia
4 hours ago
ING: Share of Russian metal grows in LME warehouses
16 hours ago
ING: Romanian growth remains strong while inflation undershoots.
17 hours ago
COMMENT: Union recognition can be a tough battle in EU member states in Central and Eastern Europe
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    1 year ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    23 days ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    21 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss