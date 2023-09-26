ZSE-listed telecoms company Econet Wireless launches Zimbabwe's first eSIM service

By bne IntelliNews September 26, 2023

Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications group, Econet Wireless (Econet), has introduced the country’s first eSIM service, state-owned daily the Chronicle reports.

Econet subscribers on pre- and post-paid packages and using a wide range of devices can enjoy the new service, which it says is more convenient and environmentally-friendly than physical SIM cards.

The introduction of eSIM technology, whose use is increasing globally due to its security and other benefits, “is a step in the right direction in redesigning our customer journey as we step up the execution of our digital transformation strategy,” Econet is quoted as saying, adding that it enables users to have multiple mobile numbers on one device.  

Listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Econet is the southern African nation’s biggest mobile phone firm by subscriber base, diversity of services, and national coverage. The 25-year-old group says it has about 16mn connected clients.

Users can dial a given number to establish if their devices are compatible with the new technology.

“If one’s device is compatible, one can immediately proceed to the nearest Econet shop – with their original personal identification document and get their new eSIM activated for free,” said Econet in a release.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

MENA quick-service restaurant giant Americana to start poultry feed plant in Ethiopia, chairman says

Americana, the largest quick-service restaurant operator in the MENA region, plans to start a new poultry feed plant in Ethiopia to support its business, according to its chairman. “I am really ... more

Uganda in talks with World Bank to reverse loan freeze decision over anti-LGBTQ+ law

Ugandan officials say they are confident the World Bank will reverse a decision to halt new loans that was imposed after the East African nation enacted controversial anti-gay legislation, which the ... more

Kenya confirms 2027 target date for starting construction on 1,000-MW nuclear power plant

Kenya is on track to start construction on a groundbreaking nuclear power plant in 2027, the East African nation's first, which will have capacity to generate 1,000 MW, a state offical told ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    5 days ago
  2. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    4 days ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    4 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. Iranian paper warns Azerbaijan of ‘changes in Baku’ if it presses home advantage against Armenia
    1 day ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    30 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    5 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    15 days ago
  5. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss