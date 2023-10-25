Yield of short-term Uzbek government bonds rises sharply

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent October 25, 2023

The yield of Uzbek short-term government bonds has risen sharply, according to data from the ministry of economy and finance.

Compared to October 13, the rate on government securities in the national currency with a maturity until November 25 increased from 16.53% to 20.53%.

The yield of government bonds denominated in foreign currencies maturing next year rose from 8.46% to 8.98%.

Economist Otabek Bakirov noted that 95% of government bonds, payments on which are scheduled for the end of November, were repaid due to a new securities issuance. The increase in yields was due to the reduced liquidity of these bonds, he said.

In early October, Uzbekistan issued its first green bonds, raising $349mn. Tashkent Stock Exchange head Giorgi Paresishvili said the attraction of green bonds was dictated by the need to repay old debt in the amount of $156mn, which expired at the end of November.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EDB chairman says Taliban’s Qosh Tepa canal will greatly worsen Central Asia’s water deficit difficulties

Central Asia’s difficulties with water shortages will sharply worsen as a result of the ... more

Uzbek regulator conducts nearly $2bn of currency interventions in 3Q23

Uzbekistan’s central bank conducted 3Q23 currency interventions worth almost $2bn, according to the regulator. Compared to the second quarter, however, the volume of FX interventions decreased ... more

Silk Avia to become subsidiary of Uzbekistan Airways

Uzbekistan Helicopters, a subsidiary of government-owned Uzbekistan Airways, is set to take over the fledgling Silk Avia regional airline, under a decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    5 days ago
  2. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    6 days ago
  3. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    6 days ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    6 days ago
  5. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    4 days ago
  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    5 days ago
  2. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    6 days ago
  5. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss