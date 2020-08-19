Yandex combines its transportation, delivery and foodtech platforms into one SuperApp

SuperApps are popular in Asia but only emerging in Europe.
By Ben Aris in Berlin August 19, 2020

Russia’s tech giant Yandex announced today the launch of Yandex Go, Europe’s first SuperApp to combine all key aspects of on-demand transportation and delivery.

While SuperApps, such as Grab, Rappi and Go-jek, may be common in Asia and South America, they are new to the United States and Europe. Russia is ahead of the curve with Tinkoff, the country’s largest digital bank, having launched its financial and lifestyle services SuperApp in December of last year.

Yandex Go will replace the Yandex.Taxi app and add on Yandex’s car-sharing service Yandex.Drive. The new app will also integrate schedules and routes of above-ground transport that were previously available in the Yandex.Transport app. The first steps toward making the new SuperApp were taken in March of this year, when the Yandex.Taxi app incorporated Yandex.Eats food delivery service and Yandex.Lavka express convenience store delivery business

“Yandex Go will enable people to solve any task that involves moving around the city quickly and on time. Our taxis arrive in less than five minutes, package or documents delivery takes 20 minutes on average, groceries get delivered within 15 minutes and restaurant and cafe meals within 30. We leverage our technology and unite our existing Yandex platforms within a single SuperApp to simplify everyday tasks, making multi-tasking easy for everyone,” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of the Yandex.Taxi group of companies.

The new SuperApp will allow users to hop in a taxi, use car-sharing, make trips with a personal driver, or take advantage of routes and schedules of above-ground transportation. It will also offer quick delivery of restaurant meals and groceries, as well as packages and cargo delivery.

Yandex Go has grown out of the Yandex.Taxi app, the on-demand ride-hailing service which has been profitable since 2018. Yandex’s technology and ecosystem of different platforms have allowed the company to wrap multiple services into one.

Yandex Go will be available in Russia and with limited functionality in some European and Central Asian countries starting today. It will be available in Google Play and in the Appstore.

 

Games developers in Turkey attract investments of $2.4bn in five years

Endava strengthens presence in SEE with Comtrade Digital Services acquisition

300 Belarus IT CEOs threaten to move their business out of the country unless violence ends, new elections are held

Games developers in Turkey attract investments of $2.4bn in five years

San Francisco-based Zynga paid $168mn for 80% of Rollic Games, developer of Tangle Master 3D. Previously this year, it acquired Peak for $1.8bn, making it the first Turkish gaming unicorn.

Endava strengthens presence in SEE with Comtrade Digital Services acquisition

The acquisition of the former Comtrade Group division, with delivery centres throughout the Adriatic, reinforces Endava’s presence in Southeast Europe.

Polish e-commerce giant Allegro’s IPO now expected in October

The potential IPO could be worth $2.3bn-3bn, which would put Allegro’s valuation at some $11bn, making it the biggest IPO on the WSE since the 2010 debut of state-controlled insurance company PZU.

Testronic acquires Romanian QA specialist Whyttest

Testronic looking for acquisitions after its parent Catalyst Group received a private equity investment last year.

MTS partners with Spotify in Russia, offers free six months for MTS subscribers

Russia’s leading mobile operator Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) has gone into a strategic partnership with Spotify, the world’s most popular music streaming subscription service that entered the Russian market last month.

Games developers in Turkey attract investments of $2.4bn in five years
1 day ago
Endava strengthens presence in SEE with Comtrade Digital Services acquisition
1 day ago
Polish e-commerce giant Allegro’s IPO now expected in October
6 days ago
Testronic acquires Romanian QA specialist Whyttest
7 days ago
MTS partners with Spotify in Russia, offers free six months for MTS subscribers
7 days ago

