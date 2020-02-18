Yandex bets on super-fast grocery delivery

Yandex bets on super-fast grocery delivery
The Russian tech giant Yandex is taking on Russia’s supermarket chains by offering 15 minute grocery delivery service
By Vladimir Kozlov in Moscow February 18, 2020

The Russian tech giant Yandex is taking on Russia’s supermarket chains by offering super-fast delivery service that promises to get groceries to your door in under 15 minutes.

Russia’s internet giant and the most valuable tech company in Europe expects the service will revolutionise the entire food retail segment and disrupt the whole sector.

Home-delivered groceries has been a feature of Russian shopping for years but rather than taking days to deliver Yandex has adapted its existing restaurant-delivery service, Yandex.Eats, relying heavily on bicycle delivery from locations close to customers.

Another element of Yandex' business model is using cheaper warehouse facilities that are inside the city centres, since they don't need to serve customers directly. As a result, less attractive facilities located away from street fronts and sometimes even in the basements, are still suitable with minor refurbishing and additions of freezer rooms for fish, meat, produce and ice cream.

So far, the service has only been launched in Moscow where Yandex runs a network of warehouses with an area of about 150 square meters each, or roughly, the size of a small convenience store, each serving a designated area of about a mile in radius. That facilitates fast delivery, making Yandex stand out among major competitors, such as Perekrestok and Utkonos that offer same day or next day delivery.

For instance, the Perekrestok supermarket chain, which is also active in the grocery delivery business, relies on truck delivery from huge distribution centres of between 4,000 and 18,000 sq. meters that are just outside the city centre.

"We saw that retailers themselves are too slow to deliver, while delivery startups that work with third-party stores don’t have real-time access to their assortment and often have to replace goods in the order," Maxim Firsov, head of Yandex' division in charge of the company's grocery delivery service, told Bloomberg. "Therefore, we focused on developing our own mini-warehouses with super-fast delivery."

He added that the company doesn't expect the grocery delivery business to turn in a profit overnight, as Yandex is currently mostly focused on expansion. Still, according to Firsov, since the service was launched last summer, some of the warehouses have already shown "improving unit economics."

Yandex's strategy is to gradually build a market share by selling consumers on the concept of a "digital convenience store," a one-stop shopping place where they would order what they would normally buy at a supermarket, getting it delivered straight to their door.

The concept of fast groceries delivery is relatively new for Russia where most people are still used to grocery shopping at brick and mortar stores. Elsewhere, however, this retail concept is picking up quickly thanks to services such as Turkey's Getir, incidentally, backed by Yandex CEO Arkady Volozh, and the United States' GoPuff. Amazon's Prime Now offers two-hour delivery, compared to which Yandex.Lavka's 15 minutes sounds ultra-fast.

Initially, Yandex sourced groceries from the retailer Metro but later moved to direct contracts with manufacturers and distributors. In late 2019, Yandex.Lavka ran 50 warehouses, and, by the end of 2020, this number is expected to quadruple.

Yandex says that an average order ranges from RUB600 ($9.4) to RUB1,000 ($15.7), and the service doesn't charge anything for delivery. Still, the service reserves the right to reject too small orders during peak hours.

The most popular products ordered from Yandex' grocery delivery service are water, bananas, lemons, eggs and milk, although most of these items are more expensive than those offered by competitor Perekrestok.

The order process works as follows: a customer makes an order, and, when it arrives, a warehouse employee sees it on their smartphone and collects the ordered items within a few minutes. Then, a courier then delivers the order on a bicycle, which normally takes up to 10 minutes, making the total 15-minute delivery time realistic.

While still in the process of establishing a strong presence in Moscow's groceries delivery market, Yandex.Lavka already plans to launch in St Petersburg in the first quarter of 2020. However, it may face serious competition in that market.

Delivery Club, the country's largest restaurant-delivery company, which entered a joint venture with Russia's largest, state-run lender Sberbank and Yandex' major competitor, Mail.Ru Group, late last year, has already launched in the "Northern Capital" in collaboration with local service Samokat.

 

-

This article is part of bne IntelliNews coverage of technology, blockchain, fintech, cryptocurrencies and the new economy. Sign up for the free monthly newsletter bneTech here, or read more tech stories on the website here.

Read the latest issue of bneTech here

http://online.flipbuilder.com/myab/yhjn/

Sign up for free here

https://to989.infusionsoft.com/app/form/sub-bnetech-sign-up

bne’s tech section online

http://www.intellinews.com/tech/

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

AI investments in Romania forecast to double from current robust level

Belarus emerges as Europe's leading high tech hub

SEMrush to SEO success

Tech

AI investments in Romania forecast to double from current robust level

Significant investments in Romanian AI start-ups TypingDNA and Fintech OS in the final quarter of last year placed Romania among the leading countries in Eastern Europe.

Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’

Chatham House analyst warns Erdogan administration has built “quick turnaround on vast amounts of cheap credit”, generating “a rapid growth spurt akin to a modestly able professional sprinter injected with steroids”.

Video streaming platform ivi.ru considers Nasdaq IPO this year

After receiving a $40mn capital injection last year, Russian online video company ivi.ru has plans to go public.

Moscow links 100,000 security cameras to powerful facial recognition system

Dmitry Golovin, who leads the Moscow IT Department’s video surveillance division, has revealed during a forum called Security Technologies that 105,000 of the city’s security cameras are connected to a facial recognition system.

From politics, to PR, to venture: How a young Russian woman made her way to Silicon Valley

Masha Drokova once kissed Putin when she was a leader of “Nashi,” a pro-government Russian youth movement. Now she is a darling of VC funds in Silicon Valley

AI investments in Romania forecast to double from current robust level
12 hours ago
Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
1 day ago
Video streaming platform ivi.ru considers Nasdaq IPO this year
1 day ago
Moscow links 100,000 security cameras to powerful facial recognition system
1 day ago
From politics, to PR, to venture: How a young Russian woman made her way to Silicon Valley
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    2 days ago
  2. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    1 day ago
  3. Romania ready to develop new nuclear reactor without foreign partners
    1 day ago
  4. TURKEY INSIGHT: Bearish sentiment builds on reports of foreign disinvestment and outsized bet against splintering lira
    5 days ago
  5. Bosnia’s President Dodik renews threat for Republika Srpska secession referendum
    3 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    2 days ago
  2. Iran exporting million barrels of oil a day tracking firm data indicates
    14 days ago
  3. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    1 day ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    27 days ago
  5. Who's who in the new Russian government
    25 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss