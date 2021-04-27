World Bank to lend €24.8mn to Moldova for COVID-19 vaccines

By bne IntelliNews April 27, 2021

The World Bank will approve additional funding for the purchase of anti-COVID vaccines, which was negotiated with Moldova in March, amounting to €24.8mn, announced vice president of the bank for Europe and Central Asia, Anna Bjerde quoted by Jurnal.md daily

In April 2020, the World Bank approved a loan for Moldova worth €52.9mn through the International Development Association to implement emergency measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, which took place in an online format, the Moldovan delegation expressed its commitment to continue the efficient implementation of ongoing projects in the bank's portfolio.

The representatives of the World Bank announced that they are waiting for the negotiation of financing for the approved projects that will receive concessional resources from the International Development Association within the 2021 fiscal year of the World Bank.

The priorities in collaboration with the World Bank in the next period are, according to Moldova’s Ministry of Finance, the elaboration of the new partnership framework for the next four years, and the approval of a set of policy measures that will be the basis for unblocking the financing of Moldova's budget deficit.

At the end of the discussion, Bjerde informed the Moldovan delegation that the mandate of the country manager for Moldova, Anna Akhalkatsi ends in the summer of this year, and presented the new country manager, Inguna Dobraja.

