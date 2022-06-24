White House doubles number of long-range rocket launchers sent to Ukraine in fresh aid package

White House doubles number of long-range rocket launchers sent to Ukraine in fresh aid package
Presidents Biden and Putin in video conference last year. / Image: bne IntelliNews.
By Theo Normanton June 24, 2022

The US has announced a new tranche of military aid for Ukraine, worth around $450mn. The package includes four more high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), on top of the four which America has already sent to Ukraine.

HIMARS are vehicles capable of firing guided rockets at targets up to 48 miles (77 km) away. They are a key demand from the Ukrainian army, which is currently outgunned by the Russian side in the crucial fight for the Donbas. Ukraine has already received four HIMARS from the US, in addition to similar multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from the UK and Germany.

In total, the new package brings the amount of military aid provided to Ukraine by the Biden administration to $6.8bn. The new package also includes artillery ammunition, tactical vehicles and patrol boats.

“The United States will continue to bolster Ukraine’s defences and support its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” said National Security Council co-ordinator John Kirkby at a press briefing. “The bravery and determination of the Ukrainian armed forces, let alone their fellow citizens, continues to inspire the world, and we are committed to standing with them as they fight for their freedom.”

The announcement comes a week after senior Ukrainian officials travelled to Washington to ask for more military assistance. But the package unveiled by the Biden administration falls short of Ukrainian demands. Mykhailo Podolyak, an Ukrainian presidential adviser, wants the West to provide 300 rocket launchers, 500 tanks and 1,000 howitzers.

Moreover, the HIMARS sent are capable of launching some precision rockets as much as 200 miles (320 km). The US has opted not to provide these longer-range munitions, hoping to prevent an escalation by only sending rockets capable of hitting targets within Ukrainian territory. Top Ukrainian officials say that they need munitions with a greater reach in order to gain the upper hand on a battlefield which stretches hundreds of miles.

The first teams of Ukrainian soldiers have now been trained to operate the HIMARS, so the first four systems are ready to come into service.

In the next month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to address the upcoming G7 and Nato summits. He will look to secure more military and financial backing from Western leaders. During the G7 summit, US President Joe Biden will unveil steps to increase the economic and diplomatic pressure on Russia, while the Nato summit has been touted by officials as an opportunity to forge agreements to strengthen European security.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sky-high inflation forces more Russians to take out “pay-day” loans

‘Death’ of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s ‘all aboard’ for Kazakhstan

Putin appeals to BRICS leaders for support

News

Putin appeals to BRICS leaders for support

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on BRICS countries to support Russia in the face of "selfish actions" from the West. The summit of BRICS leaders is being hosted by Beijing via videolink.

Bulgaria’s parliament approves French compromise to lift veto on opening of North Macedonia’s EU talks

North Macedonia has already rejected the French EU Presidency's compromise plan because it foregrounds Bulgaria's complaints about its neighbour.

Ukraine and Moldova granted EU candidate status in face of Russian aggression

Ukraine and Moldova have been granted official candidate status, with the same promise to Georgia once it has addressed its "outstanding priorities".

Albania and North Macedonia remain stuck in EU accession process

Longtime candidate countries North Macedonia and Albania are still unable to begin accession talks because of a Bulgarian veto, while Montenegro and Serbia are no closer to joining, and Bosnia-Herzegovina has not yet been granted candidate status.

Turkey 'must be cautious' on sending Ukraine more arms says top Turkish defence official

Statement may reinforce worries Ankara remains too close to Moscow despite Nato membership and Kyiv’s need for stepped-up weapons deliveries.

Putin appeals to BRICS leaders for support
5 hours ago
Bulgaria’s parliament approves French compromise to lift veto on opening of North Macedonia’s EU talks
1 day ago
Ukraine and Moldova granted EU candidate status in face of Russian aggression
1 day ago
Albania and North Macedonia remain stuck in EU accession process
1 day ago
Turkey 'must be cautious' on sending Ukraine more arms says top Turkish defence official
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    7 days ago
  2. Face to face with Putin, Kazakhstan’s president refuses to recognise Ukraine breakaway republics
    5 days ago
  3. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    2 days ago
  4. Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions
    9 days ago
  5. Uzbekistan’s IT sector on fire and targeting the vast US market
    6 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    26 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    7 days ago
  3. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    25 days ago
  4. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    13 days ago
  5. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss