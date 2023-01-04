Where most aid to Ukraine comes from

Where most aid to Ukraine comes from
With a total spend of $50.9bn in March-November, the US has sent by far the most financial aid to Ukraine since the war began. / bne IntelliNews
By Anna Fleck for Statista January 4, 2023

The United States pledged $50.9bn in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine between the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022 and November 20. Data from the Ukraine Support Tracker shows that, as a single country, the US has provided by far the most aid to Ukraine, followed by EU institutions ($37.2bn), the UK ($7.5bn), Germany ($5.8bn) and Canada ($5.1bn), Statista reports.

According to the pioneers of the tracker at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, where the US had initially committed nearly twice as much as all EU countries and institutions combined, a new €18bn Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) package agreed by the EU for 2023 narrowed the gap. When all EU institutions and countries are combined, their total pledged support now comes out at just under €52bn. In November, Christoph Trebesch, head of the team compiling the Ukraine Support Tracker, stated: "Until now, the EU's support to Ukraine since the start of the war has always lagged behind that of the United States. This has changed in recent weeks, as the total value of EU commitments now exceeds those of the US The large new EU pledges are a welcome development, given the major role of this war for European security."

When considering bilateral aid in terms of a percentage of GDP, several European countries come out on top, with Estonia (1.1%), Latvia (0.9%) and Poland (0.5%) as the most generous donors. The US then ranks tenth, as it provides 0.2% of its GDP. Infographic: Where Most Aid to Ukraine Comes From | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Mutual FDI in Eurasia has been dominated by Russia, but war and sanctions make the outlook uncertain

Putin orders surprise 36-hour Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine war

Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions

Data

Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions

Russian opposition publication Mediazona released a map on social media that shows the highest mortality rates from the war in Ukraine are in Russia’s poorest regions.

January temperature records broken across Europe

Eight countries in Europe recorded all-time high temperature records for January on New Year’s Day this year. The following data draws from the visualization of meteorologist Scott Duncan and reports by the BBC, Statista reports.

Poland’s central bank leaves interest rates unchanged again

Central bank expected to keep rates on hold until it starts cutting in late 2023.

Croatia’s blue-chip index reaches highest level since August

CROBEX index makes strong start to 2023 as Croatia joins Eurozone and Schengen area.

Gross transfers from abroad to Moldovan households up on robust flows from Russia

Detailed data reveal a significant increase in inflows from Russia after the war in Ukraine began in February.

Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
22 hours ago
January temperature records broken across Europe
22 hours ago
Poland’s central bank leaves interest rates unchanged again
1 day ago
Croatia’s blue-chip index reaches highest level since August
1 day ago
Gross transfers from abroad to Moldovan households up on robust flows from Russia
2 days ago

