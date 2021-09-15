Western-funded Russian online retailer KupiVIP shuts down after 13-year e-commerce story

Western-funded Russian online retailer KupiVIP shuts down after 13-year e-commerce story
A pioneer in Russia's burgeoning e-commerce business that sold fashion items at a discount, KupiVIP, has closed down after 13 years.
By Adrien Henni in Moscow for East West Digital News September 15, 2021

On September 1 KupiVIP, once a top Russian fashion site, and its affiliate Mamsy.ru, wound up their operations September 1, unable to compete with Russia’s new generation of online retail giants, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

“For 13 years we made you happy with each purchase [but] our story is over now,” says a statement posted on the KupiVIP site.

After its foundation in 2008 by German entrepreneur Oskar Hartmann, KupiVIP was one of the most established e-commerce brands in Russia. Until the mid 2010s it stood firmly in the top 10 e-commerce sites in Russia – but had fallen to 68th place in 2020, according to Data Insight’s ranking.

That same year, KupiVIP’s sales revenues decreased to RUB4.5bn (around $62mn at that time) – far behind such fashion leaders as Wildberries and Lamoda.

In the years following its inception, KupiVIP raised some $120mn, mostly from Western investors. These included such big names as Accel Ventures, Balderton Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners and Mangrove Capital Partners, as well as the EBRD.

Less relevant model

“It is true that the initial business model turned out no longer unique. A commercial innovation introduced in Russia by KupiVIP, discounting, progressively became the norm both online and offline,” said David Waroquier of Mangrove Capital Partners in a previous exchange with East-West Digital News.

“KupiVIP attempted to become omnichannel, involving operating across its websites, mobile app and brick-and-mortar retail stores. All this required significant capital, given the size of the Russian market,” Waroquier explained.

“While the international context was less favourable, not all local players were able or willing to invest in the company.”  

KupiVIP was not the only company affected by such issues. Waroquier cited the examples of Wikimart and Ulmart – which went bankrupt in 2017 and in 2020 respectively.

Yandex U-turn

Hope of a rescue deal for Kupi had emerged earlier this year. Yandex, the NASDAQ-listed Russian digital giant, announced in June an agreement to acquire KupiVIP, its five offline outlets in Moscow, the Mamsy e-commerce site and a 20,000-square metre logistic centre in the Moscow region.

According to an industry expert, these assets might have been valued at around RUB1bn (around $14mn). Other assumptions or rumours varied from RUB6bn to virtually zero, taking into account the company’s debt.

The acquisition was meant for Yandex.Market to “accelerate its penetration into the online fashion market,” as the company aims to “become a multicategory marketplace in the full sense.”  

Through this acquisition, Yandex would “leverage KupiVIP’s scalable warehouse facilities, its supplier base and qualified team with the necessary expertise.” The acquired assets were to be gradually integrated to the company’s e-commerce platform, Yandex.Market.

However, in July Yandex backed out of the deal for undisclosed reasons. The company said it was considering “other options to enter the fashion segment.”

Despite its demise, KupiVIP had a considerable impact on Russian entrepreneurship and e-commerce. As for Hartmann, he became an inspiring figure for the new generation of startup entrepreneurs. “He has been a poster child of the Russian scene, setting the example to many aspiring entrepreneurs,” said Waroquier.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sber considers listing digital subsidiaries in a few years

Russia’s Yandex beats off the largest DDoS attack in history

Russian tech exports up threefold since 2018

Tech

Sber considers listing digital subsidiaries in a few years

Sber, the state-controlled financial and digital giant, is considering having some of its digital subsidiaries listed, stated Sber president Herman Gref last week on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, reiterating previous statements.

Russia’s Yandex beats off the largest DDoS attack in history

The international listed Russian tech giant Yandex said it beat off the largest distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) hacker attack in the history of the internet.

Russian tech exports up threefold since 2018

Russia’s earnings from tech exports have jumped more than threefold over the last two years, according to a new report from Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE), reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Russian tech companies Cian, Delimobil target New York IPOs this autumn

Russian car-sharing major Delimobil and real estate database Cian are considering US IPOs this autumn, hoping to raise around $350mn each, according to “financial market sources.”

Romanian AI startup Humans raises $9mn

Funds raised through private sale of cryptocurrency with investment arm of blockchain company Elrond and blockchain investor Razvan Munteanu among the investors.

Sber considers listing digital subsidiaries in a few years
9 hours ago
Russia’s Yandex beats off the largest DDoS attack in history
9 hours ago
Russian tech exports up threefold since 2018
10 hours ago
Russian tech companies Cian, Delimobil target New York IPOs this autumn
10 hours ago
Romanian AI startup Humans raises $9mn
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    8 days ago
  2. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    1 day ago
  3. E-commerce in Russia is booming, but the race has only just begun
    7 days ago
  4. Azerbaijan-Russia relations sour over Karabakh disagreements
    6 days ago
  5. As Georgia rebuffs the West, investors reconsider
    5 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    8 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    29 days ago
  4. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    16 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss