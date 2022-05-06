Western Balkan countries face new economic challenges with growth set to slow to 3.1% this year

Western Balkan countries face new economic challenges with growth set to slow to 3.1% this year
GDP growth forecasts for 2022 from the World Bank for the Western Balkans, the EU27 and Central Europe.
By bne IntelliNews May 6, 2022

After a strong recovery from the coronacrisis in 2021, when regional growth hit 7.4%, GDP growth across the six Western Balkan countries is set to slow to just 3.1% this year, the World Bank forecasts. 

In its latest Western Balkans Regular Economic Report published on May 4, the World Bank pointed to the new challenges the region is now facing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“[T]he post-pandemic recovery has been cut short, as the war in Ukraine sends shockwaves across the region,” the report says. 

Actual growth this year could come in lower than that, as the development bank lists a “daunting” array of downside risks to the economic outlook. 

"An expanded conflict or prolonged war in Ukraine could trigger further disruptions to global trade and to energy and food prices. Refinancing risks could arise if external financial market conditions continue to tighten. Debt sustainability may become a concern if limited fiscal space is eroded by policy responses to higher energy and food prices amidst rising refinancing costs,” according to the report. 

“Despite a strong rebound from the pandemic, the Western Balkans now face a new set of challenges, compounded by the war in Ukraine, including rising energy and food prices, high inflation and slowing trade and investment,” said Linda Van Gelder, World Bank country director for the Western Balkans, quoted in a press release from the bank.

Performance in 2022 is expected to vary considerably across the region from 3.9% in Kosovo to 2.7% in Bosnia & Herzegovina and North Macedonia. The bank projects Montenegro's growth at 3.6% and both Albania and Serbia at 3.2%. 

The region as a whole will perform slightly better than the EU27, where growth of 2.9% is projected, but less well than the Central European EU members (Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania) at 4.6%. 

Given the fallout from the war in Ukraine, the report recommends that governments focus on building resilience and on undertaking structural reforms to support growth and steer the region’s economies through the crises.

“Careful policy support will be needed to navigate the Western Balkans through these crises and protect the important gains made in 2021, including poverty reduction,” said Van Gelder.

“With limited fiscal space, countries will need to carefully weigh the costs and benefits of new spending commitments in response to higher energy and food prices, prioritising the most vulnerable households,” added Sanja Madzarevic-Sujster, World Bank senior economist and one of the report’s lead authors.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Where the 11 Southeast European states stand on the Ukraine war

Albanians campaign on social media to keep bus bridge created in freak accident

Emerging Europe growth to fall to an average of 3% this year, says wiiw

Data

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI edges further into contraction territory in April

Price pressures remained elevated, supply chain disruption continued and the war in Ukraine added to difficulties. Exports softened for first time in three months.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves in April, but still contracting

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 48.2 in April, up from 44.1 in March, to signal the third successive deterioration in the health of the Russian manufacturing sector.

PMI data show Kazakh manufacturing sector remaining in contraction territory in April

New orders decreased for fifth successive month due to price hikes and lack of customers. Rate of decline eased significantly from previous month, however, as some firms able to secure new business.

Polish inflation 'out of control' as jump to 12.3% y/y in April sets stage for radical interest hike

The sharp increase in the inflation rate came on the back of food prices growing 12.7% y/y.

Czech economy grew by 4.6% y/y in 1Q22

Capital Economics predicts GDP will contract by 0.4% q/q in 2Q22 and stagnate for the remainder of the year, as industry struggles with supply problems.

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI edges further into contraction territory in April
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves in April, but still contracting
2 days ago
PMI data show Kazakh manufacturing sector remaining in contraction territory in April
2 days ago
Polish inflation 'out of control' as jump to 12.3% y/y in April sets stage for radical interest hike
5 days ago
Czech economy grew by 4.6% y/y in 1Q22
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Czech Archbishop Duka defends Russian soldiers over rape of Ukrainian women
    7 days ago
  2. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    3 days ago
  3. Russia on fire: Is Ukraine giving Moscow a taste of its own medicine?
    7 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    8 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    8 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    18 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago
  3. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    10 days ago
  4. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    29 days ago
  5. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss