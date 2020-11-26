Webinar & Podcast: Whither Ukraine in 2021?

Webinar & Podcast: Whither Ukraine in 2021?
Whither Ukraine in 2021? Can Ukraine get through 2021 without an IMF package? (Spoiler: no)
By Ben Aris in Berlin November 26, 2020

20min webinar & podcast with:

Ben Aris, bne IntelliNews editor-in-chief

Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist of the Institute of International Finance (IIF)

Evghenia Sleptsova, senior economist for Russia & CIS at Oxford Economics about the country’s plight.

 

Watch here

Listen here

 

 

 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) $5bn Stand-by agreement (SBA) with Ukraine has been de facto suspended due to back tracking on reforms. With a heavy debt repayment schedule in the second half of 2021, can Ukraine get through next year without a crisis?

bne IntelliNews’ editor Ben Aris talked with Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and Evghenia Sleptsova, senior economist for Russia & CIS at Oxford Economics, about the country’s plight.

With just over $26bn in gross international reserves (GIR), equivalent to 4.4 months of future import cover, the government is fine for the time being. And with only light debt redemption schedules in the first half of 2021 that should not be a problem either.

However, Ukraine is due to repay $11bn of debt in the second half of the year and without a functioning IMF programme the only way it can cope will be to dig deeply into its reserves.

Sleptsova says that trying to meet this debt without IMF help “is not an option.” Ribakova added that it seems the government is preparing the ground for an attempt to print its way out of trouble in the new year.

You can watch the 20mins discussion here, or listen to a podcast version here on bne’s site. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine debt: muddling through for a bit longer but 2021 will be tough

Turkey’s private airlines seek state help to restructure 20bn lira of loans

Turkey to scrap asset ratio slapped on banks year ago

News

Analysts cheer Russia's X5 retailer's e-grocery IPO plans

The analysts met with enthusiasm plans by Russia's largest food retailer X5 Retail Group to IPO its e-grocery and express delivery assets in the medium term.

Hungary and Poland reaffirm united stance on veto, keeping up pressure on EU

Right-wing leaders of Hungary and Poland met in the Hungarian capital to coordinate their strategy after they blocked the EU's €1.8 trillion budget and coronavirus recovery package.

Turkey’s private airlines seek state help to restructure 20bn lira of loans

Strain caused by crises also felt by Turkish banking industry though it can still report huge profits because of “regulatory forbearance” exercised by the Erdogan administration.

Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to contest rule of law link to EU money in court

Warsaw and Budapest are blocking the adoption of the EU’s €1.8 trillion budget for 2021-2027, including the €750bn recovery plan to reinvigorate the bloc’s economy after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Constitutional Court defers decision on Romania's budget-busting 40% pension hike

Scaling back the pension hike is a prerequisite for avoiding a sovereign downgrade.

Analysts cheer Russia's X5 retailer's e-grocery IPO plans
13 hours ago
Hungary and Poland reaffirm united stance on veto, keeping up pressure on EU
21 hours ago
Turkey’s private airlines seek state help to restructure 20bn lira of loans
1 day ago
Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to contest rule of law link to EU money in court
1 day ago
Constitutional Court defers decision on Romania's budget-busting 40% pension hike
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    4 days ago
  2. George Clooney says Hungarian government lied about his connections to Soros
    3 days ago
  3. Romania gets approval from EC for $8bn nuclear plant expansion
    4 days ago
  4. Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
    2 days ago
  5. Poland announces new strategy to contain COVID-19
    4 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    26 days ago
  2. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    4 days ago
  3. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    29 days ago
  4. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    29 days ago
  5. Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss