Warner Brothers blocks Fidesz attack video for breaching copyright

Warner Brothers blocks Fidesz attack video for breaching copyright
Fidesz kicked off a billboards campaign depicting Hungarian opposition leaders as Mini-Me (right) and Dr. Evil (left), characters from the Austin Powers film series, without Warner Brothers' consent.
By bne IntelliNews February 3, 2022

YouTube has removed the Hungarian government’s campaign video attacking the joint prime minister candidate of the opposition alliance, Peter Marki-Zay, local media write.

Although the election campaign has yet to kick off officially, the streets were flooded with billboards depicting Marki-Zay as Mini-Me and Ferenc Gyurcsany, the leader of Hungary’s largest opposition party Democratic Coalition (DK) posing as Dr. Evil, two characters from the Austin Powers film series.

The government has already spent hundreds of millions of forints on social media and YouTube, but apparently, it has done so without asking permission from the rightsholder, Warner Brothers.

Independent MP Akos Hadhazy, who has played an instrumental role in forcing Hungarian authorities to provide details of the biggest corruption scandals in recent years, revealed details of the illegal advertisement.

A few days ago, the movie studio was asked by commercial broadcaster RTL Klub, one of the few critical media outlets, whether the Fidesz or the Hungarian government had asked permission to use the characters in its ads. Warner did not reply to media requests, but as of Wednesday, the videos were not available on the largest online video sharing platform.

The fate of the billboards remains unknown.

"They take thousands of billions from people, but they are too stingy to pay a few million for the rights," Hadhazy noted.

Fidesz did not comment on Warner Brothers' move.

The government’s communication campaign is trying to exploit the unpopularity of Ferenc Gyurcsany for his role in the bloody 2006 riots and his handling of the economy before the 2008 economic crisis. Fidesz claims Gyurcsany remains the most influential politican on the left, who is seen  pulling the strings of Marki-Zay. 

Viktor Orban is facing a tight election race due in two months against a united opposition, but the six-party alliance will face an uphill battle against the ruling party campaigning with unlimited financial resources. According to Marki-Zay Fidesz friendly companies own 15,000 billboards, while the opposition can only count on some 1,300.

Polls show Fidesz leading by a few percentage points, but the election will be decided in a couple of dozen districts where the difference in support between the two blocks is within 4-5pp.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Viktor Orban defends Hungarian model of cosy ties with Russia during talks with Vladimir Putin

Poland pledges military help to Ukraine

CEE countries still greatly under-represented in EU institutions

News

Russian S-400 air defence missile systems arrive in Belarus

State official Belarusian and Russian news sources report Russian S-400 air defence missile systems arriving in Belarus.

Ukraine accepts Turkey’s offer to host peace talks with Russia

Turkey is the latest country to express support for Ukraine after President Erodgan spent four hours discussing trade and defence agreements with President Zelenskiy during his visit to Kyiv on February 3.

Moscow accuses US of escalating as 2,000 more troops sent to Europe

Russia has criticised America’s decision to deploy a further 2000 troops in Central and Eastern Europe, calling the move “destructive” and “unjustified”.

“No special status” for Donbas, says Ukraine

The Ukrainian government's exclusion of a veto for the Donbass region means that another one of Russia's demands for de-escalation has been dismissed, and even more will hinge on talks between officials in the coming weeks.

Iranian society described as in ‘state of explosion’ in apparent establishment text leaked to Radio Farda

Confidential document may highlight clerical establishment’s concerns over potential social unrest boiling over due to Iran’s deteriorating economy.

Russian S-400 air defence missile systems arrive in Belarus
2 hours ago
Ukraine accepts Turkey’s offer to host peace talks with Russia
2 hours ago
Moscow accuses US of escalating as 2,000 more troops sent to Europe
22 hours ago
“No special status” for Donbas, says Ukraine
1 day ago
Iranian society described as in ‘state of explosion’ in apparent establishment text leaked to Radio Farda
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    8 days ago
  2. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  3. Russia left reeling after tangling with Irish fishermen
    4 days ago
  4. Ukraine – no war today, and probably none in future
    4 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    8 days ago
  2. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    27 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    24 days ago
  4. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    11 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss