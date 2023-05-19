Wagner-controlled timber company still supplying wood to EU, report reveals

Wagner-controlled timber company still supplying wood to EU, report reveals
/ wikipedia
By bne IntelliNews May 19, 2023

Wagner PMC-controlled firm Bois Rouge has rebranded itself as Wood International Group (WIG) while continuing its supply of African timber to the European Union (EU) through Cameroon.

That’s according to Earthsight, a nonprofit organisation, and the All Eyes On Wagner (AEOW) project, which monitors the activities of the Russian paramilitary group.

Wagner, which has ties to the Kremlin and has thousands of troops fighting in Ukraine, has been seen throughout Africa, including in Libya, Mali and Mozambique.

The investigation uncovered that Bois Rouge, following reports connecting it to Wagner PMC, undertook various measures to conceal its operations. These measures included changing its name, appointing new directors, and establishing a covert logistics system centred around a military base in the Central African Republic (CAR).

WoodGroup ApS, a Danish subsidiary of the UK-based Woodbois, was implicated in the trade with Bois Rouge/WIG.

Before being publicly linked to Wagner, WoodGroup ApS, a Danish subsidiary of the UK-based Woodbois, was Bois Rouge/WIG’s biggest customer. Bois Rouge/WIG also maintained ties with SEFCA, the main logging company in the CAR. SEFCA has previously been accused of financing individuals involved in war crimes.

Despite the European media's exposure of Wagner's affiliation with Bois Rouge, timber shipments to the EU persisted, with European and international companies unknowingly participating in the PMC's operations.

The investigation also found direct links between Bois Rouge/WIG and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC, through companies such as Service K LLC and Ferrum Mining LLC.

Prigozhin is currently under US sanctions, and Wagner PMC has been recognised by the US Treasury Department as a transnational criminal organisation. Alongside its commercial activities, the PMC has also been accused of war crimes, mass executions, sexual assault, and child abductions.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

South Africa could rely on 'technicality' not to arrest Putin if he attends BRICS summit in August

Putin, Zelensky willing to separately host African leaders' peace mission to end Russia-Ukraine war

EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq

News

Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again

Verdict being seen as a major blow to the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Ukraine to form fighter jet coalition this year, but F-16 procurement is uncertain

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that a “fighter jet coalition” will be formed this year following pledges from European allies to train Ukrainian pilots, the Kyiv Independent reported on May 17.

CEZ shares plunge after Czech cabinet lowers voting threshold

Legislative change will make it easier for the state to split the power company up and nationalise nuclear division.

Flurry of investment moves precede milestone China, Central Asia 5+1 summit

Beijing woos region at a time when Russia is too distracted by the Ukraine war to focus effectively on its backyard.

China's special envoy arrived in Ukraine and discussed Russia's invasion with Kuleba

China’s special representative visited Ukraine on May 16-17, following the diplomatic discussions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month.

Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again
13 hours ago
Ukraine to form fighter jet coalition this year, but F-16 procurement is uncertain
16 hours ago
CEZ shares plunge after Czech cabinet lowers voting threshold
23 hours ago
Flurry of investment moves precede milestone China, Central Asia 5+1 summit
1 day ago
China's special envoy arrived in Ukraine and discussed Russia's invasion with Kuleba
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    6 days ago
  2. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    9 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    5 days ago
  4. TURKISH ELECTIONS: May 14 vote (live blog, as it happened)
    5 days ago
  5. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    1 day ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    6 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    9 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    11 days ago
  5. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss