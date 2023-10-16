Uzbekistan to raise railway speed to 300 km/h from 250 km/h

By bne IntelIiNews October 16, 2023

Uzbekistan is to raise the speed of trains to 300 km/h (186 miles/h) from the current 250 km/h, in line with a World Bank recommendation.

First deputy head of Uzbekistan Railways, Hikmatulla Rakhmetov, last week received World Bank transport sector head Viktor Aragones in Tashkent. The rail operator's development plans and transformation were discussed.

World Bank specialists are looking at how much work is required to reorganise the structure of Uzbekistan Railways and enable the company to transition to new accounting and bookkeeping processes. The international financial institution has also expressed its readiness to support the improvement of Uzbekistan's railway infrastructure.

To help determine the feasibility and demand for the modernisation of the various segments of Uzbekistan Railways, the World Bank is assessing passenger traffic.

A preliminary feasibility study of the development plans will look at railway expansion potential, infrastructure quality, rail traffic safety and service efficiency, among other aspects.

