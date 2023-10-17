Uzbekistan to launch luxury tourist train linking major cities by late 2026

Uzbekistan to launch luxury tourist train linking major cities by late 2026
A new luxury tourist train will link the major tourism cities in Uzbekistan by late 2026. / bne IntelliNews
By Daniel Rad in Samarkand October 17, 2023

A luxury tourist train is to connect Tashkent with the historical cities of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva in Uzbekistan by the end of 2026.

The project is outlined in a memorandum that was signed by Uzbekistan Railways, Italian luxury hospitality provider Arsenale and the Uzbekistan State Committee for Tourism in Samarkand on October 17.

The agreement was inked during an investment forum held on the sidelines of the 25th session of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly.

Bne IntelliNews in conversations with local tourism officials at the UNWTO was told that Uzbekistan has invested significantly in tourism infrastructure in recent years to secure perceived growth potential amid the economic opening up of the country under the Mirziyoyev administration.

"Tourism has become a key area of investment in terms of moving people around the country in an eco-friendly way," said one conference attendee.

Arsenale will take care of the design and construction of the luxury class train, which will operate along the Tashkent-Samarkand-Bukhara-Khiva route.

High-speed trains of the type that will be seen in Uzbekistan are already in service in several European countries, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In August, Uzbekistan Railways also considered a proposal from Arsenale on the proposed launch of a high-speed tourist train service stretching from Europe to China through Russia.

In 2017, Uzbekistan upgraded its Soviet-era rolling stock with new high-speed Spanish trains connecting Tashkent to Samarkand as part of the initial round of upgrades planned for the railways.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Central Asian leaders travel to China to pay homage to Xi’s BRI vision

Kazakhstan ready to send more oil to Uzbekistan for the right price

Absent Armenia remains elephant in room as Putin prepares for CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan

News

Turkey brands Israel’s claims over Gaza hospital blast “#FakeNews”

Accusation, made without evidence, will inflame Middle East protests over deaths of nearly 500 that Israelis and Palestinians blame on each other. Israel's national security council tells Israelis to depart Turkey as soon as possible.

Serbia secures free trade agreement and €4bn in infrastructure contracts with China

A Serbian delegation led by President Aleksandar Vucic had a productive visit to China on October 17, where they concluded a free trade agreement and secured three substantial commercial agreements, collectively valued at €4bn.

Iran begins rationing foreign currency for trade and industry sectors

The timing of the new measure is significant, coming soon after the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which had a ripple effect on the market.

Final count gives Poland’s PiS most seats but leaves it far from majority

Abortion restrictions helped give combined opposition 60% of women's vote versus 35% picking PiS.

US ambassador to Hungary condemns Orban-Putin meeting in Beijing

Orban confirmed that Budapest intends to continue cooperation with Russia in the energy sphere, called Rosatom a reliable partner and thanked Gazprom for fulfilling long-term contracts.

Turkey brands Israel’s claims over Gaza hospital blast “#FakeNews”
1 hour ago
Serbia secures free trade agreement and €4bn in infrastructure contracts with China
5 hours ago
Iran begins rationing foreign currency for trade and industry sectors
8 hours ago
Final count gives Poland’s PiS most seats but leaves it far from majority
10 hours ago
US ambassador to Hungary condemns Orban-Putin meeting in Beijing
10 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    6 days ago
  3. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    9 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    7 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    26 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    25 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    25 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss