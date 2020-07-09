Uzbekistan to impose second lockdown from July 10

Uzbekistan will impose a second lockdown for several weeks after reporting an increase in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, newswires reported on July 8.

Along with other Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan has seen an increase in new coronavirus cases since it eased the initial lockdown in May and June.

From July 10 to August 1 Uzbekistan will close non-food shopping malls, markets, parks, cafes, restaurants and sports and entertainment venues, as well as limiting the movement of vehicles, Reuters reported.

However, as in Kazakhstan, the second lockdown is less strict than the first, when all non-essential businesses were closed down.

Uzbekistan had a total of 10,838 cases to date as of July 8, with 379 new cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its daily report.

In a televised address on July 8, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev criticised citizens for failing to observe social distancing and hygiene measures.

“[U]nfortunately, many among the population do not fully comply with these requirements. In particular, the number of cases of non-use or improper wearing of a medical mask, violation of sanitary and hygienic rules, a handshake, non-observance of social distance, and family events is unnecessarily increasing every day,” Mirziyoyev said according to a transcript of the address published by Uzdaily.

“The principle of dividing territories into “green”, “yellow” and “red” zones does not work fully. To change the situation, we must first of all strengthen public control.”