Uzbekistan to build five hydroelectric power plants in PPP deals

Uzbekhydroenergo has announced a tender for the construction of five hydroelectric power plants (HPPs).

The company is moving ahead with Uzbekistan's first major project based on the public-private partnership (PPP) investment model in the field of hydropower. Synergy Consulting has been chosen as a financial consultant, Turkey's Dolsar Engineering has been chosen as a technical consultant and Kazakhstan's Unicase has been chosen as a legal consultant.

The government said the five HPPs will have a total capacity of 46.6 MW. All the projects have been put up in a single lot.

The total cost of the power plants is estimated at $106.9mn. Upon commissioning, they will be able to generate a total average of 179mn kWh of electricity annually.

“Holding a tender for all projects in one lot will simplify and optimise construction processes, and increase their efficiency and transparency. Foreign experience is used to ensure financial stability and compliance with engineering standards,” the Uzbek energy ministry stated.

bne IntelliNews previously reported China Southern Power Grid's plans to build three large HPPs in Uzbekistan. With the construction of the HPPs, annual electricity generation would rise by 3bn kWh.

Last year Fitch Ratings affirmed Uzbekhydroenergo's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook.