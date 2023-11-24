Uzbekistan’s president urges UN Central Asia summit to “not leave Afghanistan alone with its problems”

Uzbekistan’s president urges UN Central Asia summit to “not leave Afghanistan alone with its problems”
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev urged the UN to not leave Afghanistan alone to deal with its problems and for Central Asian countries to work more closely together for everyone's benefit.
By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent November 24, 2023

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has urged the leadership of the United Nations Economic Comission for Europe (UNECE) and the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) to establish working relations and restore cooperation with Afghanistan. He made the call on November 24 while addressing the first summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

Highlighting how Afghanistan is in fact an integral part of Central Asia and is critical to the region’s stability, Mirziyoyev said: “We cannot afford to leave this country alone with its problems. A positive outcome cannot be achieved without engaging the current government in international dialogue.”

The Uzbek leader also called on other parties to strengthen regional cooperation and comprehensively support each other in effectively countering the contemporary challenges.

He noted that Uzbekistan is in favour of transforming the SPECA programme into an open and more effective regional platform for expanding economic cooperation.

Mirziyoyev also stressed the necessity of drawing up a joint action plan for the development of regional trade, including the introduction of best practices in eliminating existing obstacles and harmonising measures in the technical regulation of export-import operations.

According to Mirziyoyev, mutual trade between the SPECA countries could expand from the current $52bn to $100bn by 2030.

Mirziyoyev said there should be an acceleration in establishing the SPECA Trust Fund and the launching of its practical operations next year.

“I believe that the Fund’s activities will be aimed at primarily supporting major projects in the green economy, innovation, high technology, logistics, alternative energy, smart agriculture, the creation of modern social infrastructure and other relevant fields,” he said, noting Uzbekistan’s readiness to make a financial contribution to its establishment.

Mirziyoyev also expressed a readiness to host the international forum “Digital Transport Corridors” in Uzbekistan early next year and proposed creating a Special High-Level Working Group for Food Security that would hold its first meeting next year in Samarkand.

Underlining the importance of green initiatives, Mirziyoyev called for the adoption of a new comprehensive conceptual document of SPECA—a  multilateral “Green Strategy”.

According to UN estimates, the Central Asian region is losing approximately $2bn per year due to water scarcity. If this negative process worsens and is not addressed with a comprehensive response, per capita water availability may decrease by 25% and agricultural productivity by 40% in the future, the UN cautions.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

PANNIER: Curious case of the duelling Afghan diplomats

Central Asia land degradation data demonstrates rapid advance of crisis worldwide says UNCCD

Mass deportations of Afghans from Pakistan strain bilateral relations

News

Russian metals major Nornickel selling stake in Nkomati JV in South Africa to African Rainbow Minerals

What happens to Ukraine's budget funding if the EU fails to approve its €50bn support package?

Half of Ukraine’s 2024 budget deficit will have to be funded by international partners, but with money from the US already in decline, what happens to Ukraine’s finances if the EU also fails to approve its mooted four-year €50bn aid package?

Failure to deal with causes of 1990s wars threatens peace in ex-Yugoslavia, says Council of Europe

New report warns rise of right wing extreme nationalist groups are a "serious risk factor" in the region and undermine efforts to preserve peace.

Russia-backed paramilitary camps detected in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, defence minister says

Defence Minister Zukan Helez says he has photos proving the existence of military camps to train Bosnian Serbs and Russians in eastern Bosnia.

European Commission approves Hungary’s updated recovery plan, paving the way for transfer of €0.9bn tranche

Hungary will only receive remaining €9.5bn of the RRF payments when it meets 27 “super milestones” in order to ensure the protection of the union's financial interests.

Russian metals major Nornickel selling stake in Nkomati JV in South Africa to African Rainbow Minerals
14 hours ago
What happens to Ukraine's budget funding if the EU fails to approve its €50bn support package?
18 hours ago
Failure to deal with causes of 1990s wars threatens peace in ex-Yugoslavia, says Council of Europe
21 hours ago
Russia-backed paramilitary camps detected in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, defence minister says
21 hours ago
European Commission approves Hungary’s updated recovery plan, paving the way for transfer of €0.9bn tranche
22 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    25 days ago
  2. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    9 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Denmark to police sanction-busting Russian tankers leaving the Baltic Sea?
    5 days ago
  5. Putin holds a third oligarch meeting
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    25 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    1 month ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    1 month ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago

Reports

Dismiss