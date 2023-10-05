Uzbekistan ramps up imports of Kazakh wheat to five-year high

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent October 5, 2023

Uzbekistan’s 8M23 wheat imports from Kazakhstan reached the highest level seen in five years, Trend has reported, citing official data.

Imports amounted to 3.88mn tonnes, up 50% y/y. Uzbekistan thus accounted for half of Kazakhstan’s wheat exports in the first two-thirds of the year. In full-year 2022, the Uzbek market purchased 45% of wheat shipped by Central Asia’s largest economy.

Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan trade turnover reached $5.0bn in 2022, marking a 29.8% y/y expansion. Kazakh goods imported by Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s second largest economy, increased by 33% to $3.7bn.

Kazakhstan’s supplies of ore and copper concentrates grew by 4.8 times, wheat exports moved up 32.3%, passenger cars 83.7%, fresh and chilled beef by 4.1-fold and unprocessed aluminium 70.4%.

Uzbekistan’s 2022 exports to Kazakhstan rose by 21.4% to $1.3bn.

Kazakhstan mainly buys car bodies, spark-ignition internal combustion engines, grapes, flat-rolled products made of unalloyed clad steel, building bricks, floor blocks and similar ceramic products, parts and accessories for cars and tractors ad ethylene polymers from Uzbekistan.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Kazakhstan aiming to commence transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by November

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan expects to launch the piping of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by the end of October, TASS has reported, with reference to the head of the ministry, Almasadam ... more

Serious water deficit plaguing Central Asia ‘irreversible’ and will only get worse, warns Mirziyoyev

Serious water shortages plaguing Central Asian countries have become "irreversible" and will only get worse, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev warned in an address given at a meeting of the ... more

IFC mobilises record outlay of $1.6bn in Central Asia

International Finance Corporation (IFC) invested and mobilised more than $1.6bn in Central Asia region in fiscal year 2023 (the 12 months ended June 30, 2023), its highest ever in the region. In a ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  2. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Ukraine to become “a military production hub” as counter-offensive stalls
    6 days ago
  4. "The worst is over," says Russia's economic elite
    9 days ago
  5. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    25 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    16 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    26 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    15 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss