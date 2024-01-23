Uzbekistan: President lambasts failure to achieve export boom

Uzbekistan: President lambasts failure to achieve export boom
An irked President Mirziyoyev addressing government officials on January 18. / Presidential administration press service
By Eurasianet January 23, 2024

ully half of Uzbekistan’s exports go to just four markets: Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Turkey.

Addressing government officials on January 18, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that needs to change, especially since those countries have been battered to varying degrees by economic fluctuations.

“Due to devaluation in countries that are our main markets, as well as conflicts in the world and logistics, exports to [those countries] have diminished,” Mirziyoyev was quoted as saying by his press secretary, Sherzod Asadov.

Mirziyoyev said that the target going forward should be to increase the overall volume of exports by 30% annually.

The timer has been set for Jamshid Khodjayev, the deputy prime minister with the portfolio for investment and foreign trade, to start putting Uzbekistan on that path.

“If he does not make changes by the end of this quarter, his suitability for that position will be reconsidered,” Mirziyoyev said.

To show he was serious, the president gave Deputy Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Badriddin Abidov the chop on January 18, citing shortcomings in his work. Mirziyoyev also fired numerous local officials whom he said had allowed foreign trade done by their regions to decline.

Official data for January-November 2023 show that Uzbekistan’s trade turnover increased by 26.2%, up to $57.3bn, compared to the same period the year before. Of that total, $23.2bn were exports.

China accounts for 21.3% of trade, but exports to China dropped by 9.6% (to $2.3bn) over that 11-month period. That trend has been caused to a considerable degree by the reduced amounts of natural gas that Uzbekistan is able to sell abroad.

Mirziyoyev has attributed failure to advance the export agenda to inefficiencies in the system.

The presidential administration says that $200mn have been set aside as export credits, but that the officials responsible for overseeing the allocation of these resources have not been up to the job.

Prospective exporters are also failing to do their bit. There were 31 enterprises that received a total of 4.5bn som ($360,000) of financial support last year to help implement international certification protocols, but they failed to export any goods, Mirziyoyev’s office said.

In another bureaucratic shake-up, the Export Promotion Agency — a body created in late 2018 that Mirziyoyev dismissively described as a bean-counter that arbitrarily hands out money — will be replaced by something called the Trade Development Company, which will operate within the framework of World Trade Organization (WTO) requirements.

Uzbekistan is currently in the process of seeking accession to the WTO.

Under the incoming dispensation, only exporters able to show that they propose to go to foreign markets with high value-added products will be eligible for subsidies, loans and other forms of assistance from the yet-to-be-created Trade Development Company.

This article first appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Almaty shaken by shockwaves of 7-magnitude earthquake

ECA50: Uzbekistan goes from one to eleven airlines in three years

PANNIER: Rising prominence of Tajiks in terrorist attacks abroad may reflect loss of hope back home

News

Blinken tours Africa in attempt to sway countries away from Russia’s influence

#BREAKING: 65 Ukrainian POWs reportedly killed in Russian plane crash in the Belgorod region

A Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane carrying missiles and 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, killing all on board, the Russia's Ministry of Defence reported on January 24.

Liberal Russians line up to support anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin ahead of upcoming Presidential election

The upcoming March 2024 presidential election in Russia has taken an unexpected turn with the late emergence of Boris Nadezhdin, an anti-war liberal candidate who has rapidly become popular with the opposition.

European intelligence services reportedly curtail information shared with Slovakia

New premier Robert Fico has adopted Kremlin talking points on the war in Ukraine, blaming Kyiv for allegedly being responsible for the conflict.

Orban suffers diplomatic setback as Turkey ratifies Sweden's Nato bid ahead of Hungary

Hungary will be the last country to ratify Sweden's bid to join Nato. Stockholm rejects Hungarian invitation for talks, saying 'there is no reason at this point to negotiate'.

Blinken tours Africa in attempt to sway countries away from Russia’s influence
1 hour ago
#BREAKING: 65 Ukrainian POWs reportedly killed in Russian plane crash in the Belgorod region
1 hour ago
Liberal Russians line up to support anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin ahead of upcoming Presidential election
3 hours ago
European intelligence services reportedly curtail information shared with Slovakia
5 hours ago
Orban suffers diplomatic setback as Turkey ratifies Sweden's Nato bid ahead of Hungary
6 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    3 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    4 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    3 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    8 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    5 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    19 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    8 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss