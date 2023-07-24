Uzbekistan exports $85mn of gas to China in June

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent July 24, 2023

Uzbekistan exported more than $85mn of natural gas to China in June, TASS has reported, citing the Chinese customs administration.

In 1H23, Uzbekistan's natural gas shipments to China amounted to $203.9mn, down by twice y/y. Uzbekistan was one of the five main suppliers of natural gas to China in the reporting period, taking fifth place behind Turkmenistan ($5.06bn), Russia ($3.98bn), Myanmar ($737.9mn) and Kazakhstan ($448.7mn).

The monthly dynamics of gas exports from Uzbekistan to China keep trending upwards. Compared to May, the export volume increased by almost 9% or $7.14mn.

According to Uzbekistan’s national statistical committee, since the beginning of the year, the country's total gas exports were valued at $278.4mn.

