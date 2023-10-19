Uzbekistan and China have agreed in principle to expand the volume of bilateral trade to $20bn in the next five years.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed on the need to boost trade during a meeting in Beijing on October 17. Bilateral trade for 2023 is expected to be about $10bn.

Also during the Uzbek president’s visit, China Energy Engineering Corporation announced plans to build a hybrid power plant in Uzbekistan’s Navoi region.

Mirziyoyev also met on October 18 with Xin Baoan, the head of the Fortune Global 500–listed State Grid power company. They discussed State Grid’s participation in modernising infrastructure facilities and the construction of a high-voltage transmission line in Uzbekistan.

In addition, Mirziyoyev discussed a number of promising joint projects with China CAMC Engineering chairman Bo Wang, including construction of hydraulic facilities, infrastructure projects, and the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies.