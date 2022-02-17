Uzbekistan: Automobile industry hits a bumpy road

Uzbekistan: Automobile industry hits a bumpy road
This could all be yours, but not soon. (Photo: UzAuto Motors)
By Joanna Lillis for Eurasianet February 17, 2022

As Uzbekistan’s automobile industry takes a battering from the pandemic-related global supply chain crisis, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has stepped in to bang heads together.

On February 14, Mirziyoyev set a May 1 deadline for state-owned monopolist manufacturer UzAuto Motors to deliver vehicles for which it has already taken down payments from customers.

The company has blamed delays on the supply chain disruptions that have caused havoc with delivery of components such as semiconductors.

UzAuto Motors sought to earn some breathing room when it announced in late December that it would accept no more new orders until February 1. That hiatus is still in force, however.

Many of those who last year shelled out down payments of 85% of the cost of the vehicle – the standard contract offered by UzAuto Motors – have yet to receive their cars. Some customers have been waiting for up to six months.

The mood of frustration felt by those aspiring automobile-owners was well captured by graffiti artist Inkuzart, who created a mural in Tashkent depicting a long line of disgruntled customers queuing for a single car.

Mirziyoyev has now ordered UzAuto Motors to give all customers firm deadlines for delivery of their cars. He has also demanded it lower pre-payments from 85% of the final cost of the car to 50%.

Those lucky motorists who are finally about to receive their vehicles will be getting them without one advertised feature. The cars will lack stereos because a South Korean semiconductor supplier – one of 38 the company uses globally – is facing microchip supply disruptions.

All this translates into bad news for Uzbekistan’s automobile manufacturing industry.

Car production fell by 15.5% last year, to 236,667 vehicles.

Sales of second-hand cars to meet demand that UzAuto Motors cannot meet are rocketing.

Foreign imports are also up, despite costly duties, which Mirziyoyev has now ordered be slashed by half, from 30% to 15%.

China is the biggest exporter of cars to Uzbekistan, accounting for a third of the total last year.

The president also demanded a 5% decrease in the production cost of cars this year, and an increase in localised manufacturing of parts.

Mirziyoyev has also mandated car production be ramped up to an ambitious 160,000 vehicles in the first half of this year, without specifying how that can be achieved given global supply chain problems. That number is equivalent to two-thirds of the number the industry produced in the whole of last year.

Mirziyoyev has in the hope of creating a more streamlined production process ordered the creation of a National Machine-Building Cluster. This arrangement will in effect bring eight production facilities, 300 spare parts producers, as well as logistics, sales and service providers under one operational umbrella.

He did not specify, though, whether this initiative is aimed at introducing competition into a sector controlled by UzAuto Motors, whose monopoly economists have long been urging the government to end.

Joanna Lillis is a journalist based in Almaty and author of Dark Shadows: Inside the Secret World of Kazakhstan.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran needs to decide within days whether to accept revised nuclear deal says France

EU’s top court opens legal avenue to hold up funding to Poland and Hungary

Poland’s inflation eases growth to 0.6pp to reach 9.2% y/y in January

bneGREEN

Slovenia records biggest drop in CO2 emissions in EU in 3Q21

Despite the effect of the economic rebound between the third quarters of 2020 and 2021, the long-term trend of EU greenhouse gas emissions displays a steady reduction towards the EU targets.

Russia’s Otkritie Bank passes sustainable development strategy

Russia's seventh-biggest bank has confirmed a new strategy in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals. It includes objectives on carbon emissions, support to small and medium-sized businesses, and workforce diversity.

Udokan Copper to cut emissions by 75% by 2035

Russian metallurgical company Udokan Copper announced on February 9 that it may reduce its carbon footprint by up to 75% by 2035.

bneGREEN: Gas and nuclear to be included in EU green taxonomy

EU has included gas and nuclear in the EU green taxonomy but denied that it was in fact promoting greenwashing.

bneGREEN: Meeting 1.5 °C could cost $75 trillion by 2050

Limiting global warming to 1.5 °C could reduce global GDP by 2%, or $75 trillion, by 2050 as spending must increase to accelerate the energy transition.

Slovenia records biggest drop in CO2 emissions in EU in 3Q21
1 day ago
Russia’s Otkritie Bank passes sustainable development strategy
2 days ago
Udokan Copper to cut emissions by 75% by 2035
6 days ago
bneGREEN: Gas and nuclear to be included in EU green taxonomy
13 days ago
bneGREEN: Meeting 1.5 °C could cost $75 trillion by 2050
20 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    9 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    25 days ago
  3. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    3 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. UPDATED: Russia starts to withdraw some troops from Ukraine border, as Duma votes to recognise breakaway Donbas republics
    2 days ago
  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    25 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    21 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    9 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss