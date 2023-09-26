Uzbekistan and General Electric sign $69mn agreement

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent September 26, 2023

Uzbekistan’s Thermal Power Plants company and American global conglomerate General Electric have signed a $60mn contract for the renewal and maintenance of power plants in the Central Asian country.

The agreement was inked at a business forum held in Washington DC.

The cooperation, according to Ilkhom Rajabov, CEO of the Uzbek company, would allow Uzbekistan to introduce advanced efficient technologies into its energy sector.

The parties to the deal also agreed to organise professional development paths for young employees of Thermal Power Plants. They will be engaged in repair and commissioning works with the assistance of American specialists.

bne IntelliNews lately reported on a deal reached between Uzbekistan’s Classica Shoes and American company YNK for the production and export of school shoes to the US.

On September 19, US President Joe Biden met the five presidents of Central Asia in New York for the inaugural “C5+1” gathering, seen by diplomats as a highly important occasion given the renewed rivalry among the West, Russia and China for influence in Central Asia.

