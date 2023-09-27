Uzbek defence minister announces strengthening of military cooperation with US

Uzbekistan’s Defence Minister Bahodir Kurbanov on September 26 discussed the strengthening of Uzbek-US military cooperation with the visiting head of United States Central Command (Centcom), General Michael Kurilla, Interfax has reported with reference to officials under Kurbanov.

"Kurbanov welcomed General Kurilla, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, and noted that friendly relations between the two countries in the field of defence are strengthening year after year," the defense ministry said.

Kurilla’s visit comes at a time when, with Russia preoccupied by its war with Ukraine, the battle for influence with the five nations of Central Asian largely fought between Russia, China and Western powers has been stepped up. Joe Biden last week in New York brought together the five presidents of Central Asia for a first ever meeting between the five leaders and a US president in one room. But the “C5+1” meeting mainly focused on building up trade and investment.

Kurilla’s visit also came as Russia served warnings to South Caucasus nation Armenia over its apparent pursuit of much closer ties with the West and winding down of its strategic alliance with the Kremlin.

Kurilla previously visited Uzbekistan in the summer of 2022, shortly after being appointed to his post. On that occasion, he met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Secretary of the Security Council Viktor Makhmudov.

Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s most populous state, was once a member of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) security alliance. However, Tashkent pulled out of the defence bloc in 2012 amid speculation that it was looking towards the US as a strategic ally.

The US operated a military air base in Uzbekistan during the early 2000s. The base near the southern town of Khanabad, known as K2, was opened weeks after the September 11 attacks. Its role was to provide vital logistical support for Operation Enduring Freedom in neighbouring Afghanistan.

However, in 2005, the base was given notice to close within six months after major unrest broke out in Andijan region, straining relations between Tashkent and Washington.