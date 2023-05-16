Uzbek cement producer Kyzylkumcement announces big modernisation

One of Uzbekistan’s leading cement producers Kyzylkumcement has announced a large-scale modernisation project.

The plant’s general director, Sergey Melnikov, on the sidelines of the recent 2023 PetroCem International Conference said that a meeting with the management of engineering company KHD led to a technical audit at the plant. That made it possible to map out kiln modifications and assess attainable gas consumption cuts at the facility.

In the modernisation, Kyzylkumcement will focus on equipment operation, consumption of fuel and other energy resources, quantity of output per hour and the operation of aspiration systems.

“The results will allow us to eliminate shortcomings and make corresponding decisions on modernisation of separate units and aggregates, which should lead to a decrease of production cost in clinker,” Melnikov said. “In addition, we have already reached an agreement on further cooperation to modernise the first and second production lines of the plant.”

Kyzylkumcement until recently had three production lines that were commissioned during the the Soviet era. Within the government’s localisation campaign, the enterprise was transferred to management of investment partner United Cement Group (UCG), which invested in the launch of a new production line.

Andreas Kern, a member of the board of directors at UCG, earlier told Daryo that “the absolute majority of Uzbek manufacturers need to carry out a complete modernisation of production facilities, introduce new technologies, and improve the skills of personnel.” He added that this would allow the enterprises to reach a new level of development and push up product exports.