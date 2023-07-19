Uzbek banks' assets expand 16% y/y to $49bn

Uzbekistan's Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) has prepared a new version of it Bank Activity Index. It serves as the basis for a quarterly rating of the banking system.

As of June 1, the assets of Uzbek banks amounted to UZS 572 trillion (around $49bn, up 16% y/y), while liabilities reached UZS 487 trillion (around $41.9bn, up 16% y/y). The loans balance rose by 22% to UZS 420 trillion ($36bn) and the deposits balance to UZS 205 trillion ($17.6bn).

CERR experts noted an increase in the activity of the population in the banking system. The share of individuals in the loan portfolio reached 28.6% against 22.5% a year ago.

Taking into account the specifics of the sector, the banks were divided into two groups — large and small. A rating was compiled for each group.

Kapitalbank retained first place in the segment of large players. Over the past quarter, it slightly improved its levels of capital adequacy (+1 position) and lost liquidity (-4).

Hamkorbank placed second, with Asia Alliance Bank third.

Among the small banks, Davr Bank remained the leader, having slightly raised its liquidity indicator. It was followed by Universalbank with an improvement in the quality of management and a decrease in capital adequacy.

TBC Bank Uzbekistan entered the top 3 for the first time. Over the spring, it increased its level of equity and improved profitability, but lost a little in asset quality.