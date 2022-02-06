USA claims Russia planning false flag operation

USA claims Russia planning false flag operation
The Pentagon alleges that Russia is planning to stage and film a mock Ukrainian attack in order to justify its own invasion, but is unable to offer evidence. Image: Vitaly Kuzmin via Wiki Commons.
By Theo Normanton in Moscow February 6, 2022

The USA has accused Russia of planning to fabricate a pretext for the invasion of Ukraine. In an announcement on February 4, the Pentagon said that it had acquired intelligence suggesting that Russia was planning a “false flag” operation which would allow the Kremlin to launch an attack on Ukraine based on a propaganda video representing a staged aggression by Ukrainian forces.

The Pentagon did not offer evidence for this allegation. The spokesperson for Secretary of State Antony Blinken got into an

