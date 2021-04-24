US Vertiv opens €10m modular data centre factory in Croatia

US datacentre equipment and services provider Vertiv Co said it has doubled its capacity for prefabricated modular data centres in EMEA with a new factory in Croatia.

The €10mn plant is located at Rugvica, near the capital Zagreb, and will support Vertiv’s integrated modular solutions business. The company commented that compared to the previous factory the site offers 130% more indoor space and 60% more outdoor space.

“The Rugvica factory boasts all the latest technologies, production processes, tools and testing labs,” Viktor Petik, vice-president for Vertiv’s IMS business in EMEA, said in the press release.

The plant should provide a complete range of prefabricated modular solutions, from cable landing stations powering the internet and connecting geographies, to bespoke data centre building blocks.

“The new factory testifies our commitment towards innovation and growth, and I am proud to say that we’ve created about 150 jobs in the last year, many being engineering or skilled professionals from this region,” Petik also noted.

Vertiv opened its first factory in Croatia in 2017.