US State Department accuses Wagner PMC of attempting to transit weapons to Ukraine via Mali

By bne IntelliNews May 23, 2023

The United States State Department has claimed that Russian private mercenary force Wagner is attempting to acquire military equipment internationally and transit it through Mali for use in the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to the press, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Wagner is willing to use false paperwork to facilitate these transactions.

“We have not seen, as of yet, any indications that these acquisitions have been finalised or executed, but we are monitoring the situation closely,” he said.

Miller also noted that the US has imposed sanctions on numerous individuals and entities believed to have supported Wagner's military operations, and said that the US Government intends to disclose additional information regarding the recently attempted equipment shipment through Mali in the near future.

Wagner has been present in Mali since 2021, ostensibly to aid the country in combating jihadists. Mali's military junta claims that Wagner operatives are stationed in the country as trainers, providing support to local forces using Russian military equipment. However, their presence has been highly controversial. The US has accused Wagner of engaging in war crimes, including mass executions, sexual assault and the abduction of children. Additionally, the US Treasury Department has classified Wagner as a transnational criminal organisation.

Earlier in May, a UN report revealed that Wagner mercenaries took part in the Moura massacre, which saw Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) execute over 500 people, including women and children, between March 27 and 31, 2022. The massacre involved helicopters attacking a crowded market and subsequent military control of the village, where detainees were separated, jihadists were executed, and women and girls were subjected to sexual violence. The report also highlighted cases of torture and obstruction of justice by Malian authorities.

Lithuania’s ruling coalition and opposition quarrel over what must come first: government resignation or snap elections

Lithuanian opposition parties are demanding that the governing coalition resign before they consent to early elections.

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attends Sino-Russian business forum in Beijing to work on better integration

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin travelled to Beijing for a Sino-Russian trade forum to boost rapidly developing economic ties on May 24.

Fertiliser group Azoty’s poor Q1 results feeds speculation of Orlen takeover

Warsaw-listed fertiliser maker Azoty suffered a PLN555mn (€122.8mn) net loss in the first quarter

Latvian premier dismisses talk of government collapse as ‘speculation’

Coalition failure to agree on single candidate for president, and ruling party's attempt to install its minister in the post could bring down whole government.

RBI reportedly planning spin off of Russian arm to shareholders

The spin-off option has wide support among Austrian authorities, but could face opposition from the European Central Bank, as well as scrutiny from US regulators over sanctions busting.

