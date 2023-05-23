US senators tell Kosovo to get deal with Serbia done this year

US senators tell Kosovo to get deal with Serbia done this year
US senator Chris Murphy urged Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti to move forward with setting up the Association of Serbian Municipalities in northern Kosovo. / Chris Murphy via Twitter
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje May 23, 2023

Kosovo must implement the EU-brokered deal with Serbia this year and move on toward a normalisation of relations with Belgrade, US Democratic senator Chris Murphy said on May 22.

An 11-point normalisation agreement between the two sides was verbally accepted (though not signed) in Brussels earlier this year, followed by agreement on the implementation annex of the deal in Ohrid, North Macedonia in March. 

Following his meeting with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Murphy a member of the US Senate foreign relations committee, underscored the importance of expediting the implementation of the Kosovo-Serbia normalisation agreement.

“This is the year to get this done and to be able to move on toward a pathway of normalisation leading to mutual recognition,” he said, adding that both sides are facing “tough choices”. 

Recognising the challenging decisions required from both sides, Murphy stressed Serbia's responsibility to stop impeding Kosovo's entry into international organisations.

Additionally, he advocated for the provision of coordination opportunities in services for the Serb-majority municipalities, referring to establishment of Association of Serbian Municipalities in northern Kosovo.

"I pressed my good friends Prime Minister Kurti and President [Vjosa] Osmani to move forward quickly on establishing the Association of Serb Municipalities, a key element of normalization w Serbia," Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Murphy was accompanied by his colleague Gary Peters on his visit to Pristina, where he also met Osmani, speaker of the parliament Glauk Konjufca and a group of Kosovan Serb civil society representatives.

After his meeting with Osmani, Murphy emphasised the enduring and vital nature of the strong US-Kosovo alliance. He expressed gratitude for Kosovo's steadfast support and collaboration with the United States, particularly in critical global matters.

Murphy noted Kosovo's prompt response to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression in Ukraine and its alignment with the US and its partners in imposing sanctions on Russia

Addressing local media at a roundtable discussion, Murphy reaffirmed the unwavering support of the US for the success and sovereignty of Kosovo. He assured that the US would not entertain any concessions or actions that would compromise the country's future safety and security.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD cuts regional growth forecasts again but Central Asia still going strong

Balkan region in shock after mass killings in Serbia

EU concerned about situation in Kosovo’s north after Vucic, Kurti meeting

News

Lithuania’s ruling coalition and opposition quarrel over what must come first: government resignation or snap elections

Lithuanian opposition parties are demanding that the governing coalition resign before they consent to early elections.

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attends Sino-Russian business forum in Beijing to work on better integration

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin travelled to Beijing for a Sino-Russian trade forum to boost rapidly developing economic ties on May 24.

Fertiliser group Azoty’s poor Q1 results feeds speculation of Orlen takeover

Warsaw-listed fertiliser maker Azoty suffered a PLN555mn (€122.8mn) net loss in the first quarter

Latvian premier dismisses talk of government collapse as ‘speculation’

Coalition failure to agree on single candidate for president, and ruling party's attempt to install its minister in the post could bring down whole government.

RBI reportedly planning spin off of Russian arm to shareholders

The spin-off option has wide support among Austrian authorities, but could face opposition from the European Central Bank, as well as scrutiny from US regulators over sanctions busting.

Lithuania’s ruling coalition and opposition quarrel over what must come first: government resignation or snap elections
9 hours ago
Russian Prime Minister Mishustin attends Sino-Russian business forum in Beijing to work on better integration
10 hours ago
Fertiliser group Azoty’s poor Q1 results feeds speculation of Orlen takeover
18 hours ago
Latvian premier dismisses talk of government collapse as ‘speculation’
18 hours ago
RBI reportedly planning spin off of Russian arm to shareholders
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    11 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    6 days ago
  4. Zimbabwe's $320mn deal to purchase 32 helicopters from Russia raises dust
    1 day ago
  5. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    9 months ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    11 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    14 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    15 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss