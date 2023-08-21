US in danger of losing control of its extensive drone base in Niger

An MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle flying a combat mission / Wikipedia (author Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt)
By bne IntelliNews August 21, 2023

The US military has a major drone base in Agadez, Niger, which it may lose control of following a coup d'état last month.

Originally planned as a base for surveillance drones when built in 2014, the base has evolved over time. It is now home to armed Reaper drones and is the largest facility of its kind in Africa.

The fate of the base is up in the air now, following a coup d'état that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s government and replaced it with the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country military junta on July 26.

The 10-year usage agreement, signed with the previous government, expires next year, as relations under the new regime have done an abrupt about-face. Niger had good relations with former colonial power France, which maintains a 2,000-strong military force there to guard against jihadist insurrectionists.

However, as reported by bna IntelliNews, the war in Ukraine and the clash between East and West has had dramatic consequences in Africa. The military junta has abandoned France and thrown in its lot with Moscow. Russia has rapidly expanded its influence in Africa including in Niger.

The Agadez drone base, officially referred to as Nigerien Air Base 201 (AB 201), was a core component of the expanded US military presence in Africa, and was the most expansive base-building endeavour ever undertaken by the US Air Force.

Unlike many drone bases in Africa, which are often tied to larger airports or airfields, Agadez necessitated creating a comprehensive infrastructure from the ground up due to the absence of existing facilities. As a result, the sheer scale of the undertaking has made Agadez the most expansive “airman-built” initiative in the history of the US Air Force.

In addition to the operational centre, the base boasts a well-equipped environment reminiscent of typical US installations, complete with recreational facilities, accommodations, and amenities that come with for its personnel.

#BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow

Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list for the private jet that crashed north of Moscow.

Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon

The successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 probe is a PR disaster for Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s own moon probe, the Luna 24, crashed at the weekend.

Iran unveils upgraded generation of drones

Iran has unveiled a new generation of the so-called “Mohajer” drones in a ceremony attended by several officials.

Pressure mounts on scandal-ridden Czech justice minister after meeting with alleged Kremlin lobbyist

Pavel Blazek spent an evening at a Prague restaurant with Martin Nejedly, a former presidential aide who is being investigated by the police.

Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were no-shows at the opening session of the BRICS summit in South Africa, but divisions over the members' basic positions were visible on the very first day.

