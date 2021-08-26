US DataArt to open new R&D centre in Bulgaria

US-based software engineering firm DataArt said it will open an additional research and development centre in Bulgaria by the end of 2021 as part of its international expansion.

DataArt already has an R&D centre in the capital Sofia, which was opened in 2016. The company said it plans to open a second centre in Plovdiv or Varna, or possibly both cities.

“The company's plans are to expand the scope of hiring and to direct the demand for software specialists to Plovdiv and Varna, who will be able to work remotely, and the prospect is to open offices in these cities if the number of employees increases,” DataArt said in a press release.

The company also plans to expand in Kazakhstan and Georgia, as well as to open additional development centres in Russia and Poland.