US blocks delivery of HIMARS to Hungary for delaying Sweden’s Nato membership

The United States Congress has blocked a $735mn arms sale to Hungary, which includes 24 HIMARS missile launchers, because of Budapest's delay in ratifying Sweden's Nato membership, Hungarian media reported on June 14.

According to The Washington Post, Hungary expressed interest in purchasing 24 HIMARS missile launchers, used extensively in the Ukraine war and sold widely to other US allies. Earlier this year, on the first anniversary of the conflict, the US Congress approved the delivery of state-of-the-art long-range artillery systems to Poland.

Republican Senator James E. Risch, the influential Republican leader of the Foreign Relations Committee, has blocked the sale to Hungary, stating that Budapest must approve Sweden's Nato accession before obtaining the weapons. He expressed his concerns to the Hungarian government directly over its position.

Sweden's application has been held up by only two Nato members, Turkey and Hungary. The ruling Fidesz party first claimed that parliament had other more important legislation to deal with, but later the narrative changed, saying that Sweden was spreading "blatant falsehoods" about the erosion of democracy and violations of the rule of law in Hungary and this argument was used as a pretext to delay the procedure.

Critics said the government was simply blackmailing its European allies in an attempt to unlock frozen EU funds. The strategy has backfired and has only strained the country's ties with its Western allies, leading to further isolation of Viktor Orban's radical rightwing government.

On Wednesday, Hungary’s foreign minister in an interview with US TV channel Newsmax said that the government supported the ratification process and has submitted a related bill to parliament. The timing of the agenda depends on Fidesz MPs, who have a two-thirds majority, he added. MPs are set to vote early next month before the summer recess, according to local media.

The defence ministry in a statement said it was interested in buying HIMARS missiles two years ago, but there was no response from Washington and consquently the case was closed.

Despite its lack of current relevance, the issue has been unexpectedly brought to the forefront, the local website Index.hu said, citing government officials familiar with the issue.

Hungary has launched an ambitious $10bn defence modernisation programne aimed at enhancing the country's military capabilities upgrading its armed forces, and replacing old Soviet-era equipment.

Flagship projects of the Zrinyi 2026 programme include the establishment of a plant that will produce next-generation infantry fighting vehicles in a joint venture between the state and Rheinmetall. The German defence industrial giant is also building a munitions plant in western Hungary.

Military spending rose from 1% of the GDP in 2017 to 1.45% in 2020. During this period, Hungary has been the biggest buyer of German military equipment globally.

The budget draft for 2024 targets military spending to exceed 2% of the GDP.