Unemployment slightly rose in Czechia in July

At the end of July 240,706 Czechs were seeking employment through Czech authorities, Czech Labour Office's as unemployment ticks up slightly to 3.3% in July
By bne IntelliNews August 9, 2022

At the end of July 240,706 Czechs were seeking employment through Czech authorities, Czech Labour Office’s latest data show. This figure is 9,397 more people than previous month translating to a rise of 0.2% and 3.3% unemployment rate. (chart)

When compared to last year this is 31,472 less of unemployed Czechs translating to 0.4% decrease of unemployment in year-on-year comparison. 

Development in the upcoming months will also be dependent on the war in Ukraine. Particularly on the “number of newly registered applicants for employment from Ukraine, impact of the energy crisis on the employers or persisting high inflation”, director of the Labour Office Viktor Najmon told Czech TV

By the end of July 73,908 Ukrainians worked in Czechia under the temporary asylum scheme. 

