Unemployment in Georgia up 2.5pp y/y to 19.5% in Q3
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest December 9, 2021

The unemployment rate in Georgia increased by 3.3pp in January - September 2021, to 21.2% compared to 17.9% in the same period last year. In the third quarter of the year, the unemployment rate eased to 19.5% and the annual advance narrowed to 2.5pp.

In the fourth quarter, the base effects will dissipate and the annual figures may decrease compared to the January - September average yet remain above the 20% threshold, most likely 2pp above the 2020 average.

The unemployment rate in Georgia picked up for the first time in response to the COVID-19 crisis no earlier than the last quarter of 2020 - with a significant lag compared to the economic slowdown.

Speaking of the number of persons employed, this decreased by 2.3% (17,957 persons) to 678,000 persons in Q3, 2021 compared to 696,000 persons in Q3, 2019 before the crisis.

Employment has increased in the sectors of mining, services to households (trade, essentially) and IT&C, where the number of employees advanced by 3,300 (+39%), 3,200 (+1.8%) and 5,900 (+25%) respectively. The sectors of mining and IT&C have demonstrated a significant advance in relative terms, while retail is a major employer and any change makes a big impact overall.

The employment mostly decreased in the sectors of constructions (-9,400 or -13% compared to 2019), HoReCa (-5,600 or -14%) and arts and entertainment (-4,400 or -27%) - but the government has as well decreased the workforce hired in public administration (-3,000 or 12.6%).

GEORGIA labour market [thousand] Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21
Total 15 + population 3,044 3,032 3,013 3,013 3,037 3,011 2,995 3,032 3,013
Labour force (Active population), total 1,576 1,532 1,545 1,515 1,529 1,506 1,447 1,559 1,592
Employed 1,311 1,277 1,263 1,238 1,269 1,198 1,130 1,215 1,281
Hired 904 880 891 840 845 805 783 832 862
Self-employed 406.8 396.8 370.8 397.6 423.1 391.9 345.7 381.8 418.6
Not-identified worker 0.3 0.4 0.7 0.5 0.7 0.9 1.2 1.0 0.7
Unemployed 264.9 254.9 282.6 277.4 259.8 307.8 317.5 344.6 310.8
Population outside the labour force 1,468 1,500 1,468 1,498 1,508 1,506 1,548 1,473 1,421
Unemployment rate, percentage 16.8 16.6 18.3 18.3 17.0 20.4 21.9 22.1 19.5
Labour force participation rate (Economic activity rate), percentage 51.8 50.5 51.3 50.3 50.3 50.0 48.3 51.4 52.8
Employment rate, percentage 43.1 42.1 41.9 41.1 41.8 39.8 37.7 40.1 42.5
Source: GeoStat, BNE IntelliNews                  

PERSONS EMPLOYED Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21
By kind of economic activities, total 695,994 713,899 684,372 631,814 645,571 641,577 622,746 659,718 678,037
Agriculture, forestry and fishing 11,877 11,594 11,094 11,579 11,641 11,272 11,156 11,455 11,500
Mining and quarrying 8,484 8,293 8,105 8,409 8,523 8,828 10,521 11,006 11,788
Manufacturing 89,682 89,848 84,996 82,891 83,627 85,240 84,914 86,412 86,465
Electricity, gas, steam supply 15,153 15,318 15,443 15,564 15,570 15,577 15,817 15,894 15,372
Water supply; sewerage, waste management  14,276 14,225 14,267 14,345 14,419 14,593 14,751 14,648 14,528
Construction 71,955 72,573 59,160 57,796 61,965 67,714 56,174 58,286 62,596
Services to households 182,636 188,566 187,369 169,516 177,770 170,388 169,566 180,579 185,869
Transport., storage 56,378 57,622 56,764 50,282 52,568 49,705 49,638 52,768 54,282
HoReCa 40,550 40,621 38,661 30,215 31,039 26,421 21,775 30,348 34,917
IT&C 23,722 24,842 24,260 22,399 23,747 23,968 25,551 26,662 29,605
Real estate activities 20,083 20,581 19,195 17,725 18,189 17,612 16,595 17,818 18,626
Services to companies 24,471 25,342 22,223 21,520 22,550 22,346 21,160 21,607 23,021
Public administration 23,883 23,450 22,393 19,240 19,836 18,841 17,751 19,497 20,881
Education 16,733 24,345 24,280 24,019 16,529 24,103 24,054 24,149 16,614
Health and social work activities 71,398 71,824 71,979 70,740 71,502 71,947 72,121 72,566 72,705
Arts, entertainment and recreation 16,213 16,238 15,898 9,341 8,680 7,024 5,521 9,564 11,813
Other service 8,500 8,618 8,286 6,234 7,414 5,999 5,680 6,459 7,454
Source: GeoStat, BNE IntelliNews                  

