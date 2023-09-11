Unemployment in Czechia inched up in August to 3.6%

Unemployment in Czechia inched up in August to 3.6%
/ bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera September 11, 2023

Unemployment in Czechia increased slightly to 3.6% in August, the Labour Office reported. It is up by 0.1 percentage points than in July and by 0.2pp more year-on-year.

There were 260,803 job applicants registered with the Labour Office, an increase of 1,870 m-o-m. The labour market does not appear to be significantly affected by the country’s stagnating economy. Czechia still has one of the lowest unemployment levels in the EU.

“We are observing a drop in corporate activities in the summer on a long-term basis, as far as hiring of new employees goes,” Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Marian Jurecka commented on the figures.    

“The labour market is affected mainly by the employer demand for working professions in manufacturing and construction industries,” the Labour Office noted. It expects the reviving of the market in September, which is annually entered by the new wave of graduates. Some of the seasonal works that are weather-dependent may also end.    

Since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 297,426 Ukrainians obtained work in Czechia, with about three-quarters of these, or 203,383, being women. At the end of August, 113,890 of these worked in Czechia, with many returning to Ukraine, and another 15,046 were registered as job applicants with the Labour Office.

Ukrainians sheltered in Czechia mostly work in manual labour in manufacturing, construction or transportation industries. “In many areas, employers obtained employees which they needed so much,” the Labour Office noted. Manual labour remains a significant part of the Czech industry. 

Open PDF  View PDF
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech inflation slows to 8.5% in August

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23

Skoda Auto halts production at Czech site after floods in Slovenia

Data

Czech inflation slows to 8.5% in August

August y-o-y inflation is 0.3 percentage points down on July, when inflation eased to 8.8% from 9.7% in June.

Disinflationary trends continue in Hungary in August

Headline data slowed to 16.4% y/y from 17.6% in July, while core inflation eased to 15.2% in August from 17.5% in July.

Slovenia reports negative natural population increase in July

Slovenia has a low birth rate, but its population has been boosted by immigration, even while the natural increase is negative.

Consumer prices resume growth in Kosovo after temporary slowdown

1% decrease accumulated in February to May has now been reversed after increases in July and August.

Slowing private consumption drags down Romania’s GDP growth to 1.1% y/y in Q2

Independent analysts have lowered their full-year forecasts after disappointing Q2 figures.

Czech inflation slows to 8.5% in August
4 hours ago
Disinflationary trends continue in Hungary in August
19 hours ago
Slovenia reports negative natural population increase in July
20 hours ago
Consumer prices resume growth in Kosovo after temporary slowdown
1 day ago
Slowing private consumption drags down Romania’s GDP growth to 1.1% y/y in Q2
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    1 day ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    5 days ago
  4. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    6 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    22 days ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    14 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss