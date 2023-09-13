Ukraine winter preparations in final stage with a month to go

Ukraine winter preparations in final stage with a month to go
Russia targeted Ukraine's power and heating infrastructure last winter, so Kyiv is getting ready for another tough winter this year. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 13, 2023

With a month to go before the heating season starts, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says preparations for the upcoming cold season are in their final stages, Interfax Ukraine reported on September 13.

This season will be the second winter since the full-scale war started. Kyiv is anticipating a renewed attack on its power and heating infrastructure as Russia attempts to use the cold and the dark as weapons in the war, Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal highlighted key aspects of Ukraine's preparations in a presentation to the Rada. Currently, seven nuclear power plants (NPPs) have undergone repairs, with an additional two scheduled to be operational before the heating season commences. This will bring the total nuclear capacity to 7.8 GW.

Ukraine has a total of four functioning NPPs in addition to Chernobyl, which remains permanently offline since the disaster in the 1980s. Zaporizhzhia is the easternmost reactor and the biggest in Europe but has been caught up in the fighting after it was attacked in a “night that could have stopped the history of Ukraine and Europe”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at the time in March last year.

However, the other three functioning reactors – South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne – are in the west of the country and on the opposite side of the Dnieper river, which marks the westernmost boundary for the Russian occupying forces.

Shmyhal said the Rivne NPP, close to the Polish border, has received nuclear fuel from the Westinghouse company, reducing its reliance on Russian fuel, which still dominates the market, and enhancing energy independence.

The Ministry of Energy has committed to ensuring that 25 power units will be operational, providing the energy system with 4.5 GW of power before the heating season starts. Extensive equipment repairs have been completed, with ongoing intensive repairs expected to meet deadlines.

Russia launched a campaign of destruction at power plants last year that plunged Kyiv into darkness several times, but Ukraine’s leading energy companies have been working overtime and report that almost all the damage has since been repaired.

Shmyhal mentioned that repairs and maintenance have been carried out on hydroelectric power plants (HPPs), with 804 MW of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacity already integrated into the system. Additionally, preparations have extended to boiler houses, heating networks, central heating stations, residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and hospitals. The aim is to reach 100% readiness within a month, the Kyiv Independent reported.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of protecting strategic energy facilities, with serious and systematic work in progress to secure critical infrastructure in the fuel and energy sector. The government has allocated additional funds and intends to improve and extend its air defence system to protect the main generating capacity from missile attacks.

Shmyhal reassured the public that gas, heat and hot water prices will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season.

The prime minister did not go into details of gas storage adequacy. Currently Ukraine’s gas tanks are 33.6% full as of September 13, holding circa 10bn cubic metres of gas.

Ukraine produces approximately 20 bcm of gas from its domestic gas fields and pre-war typically needed to keep another 14 bcm in its tanks to get through the winter. However, following the start of the war demand for gas has fallen substantially and the country has been able to make do with less. Last year Ukraine went into winter with circa 8 bcm of gas in storage.

European traders have pumped an additional 600mn cubic metres of gas into Ukraine’s tanks in August on a speculative basis, assuming that gas prices will rise as the cold season approaches.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Unrepentant addict Austria remains hooked on Russian oil

Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports

Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin

Features

Tajikistan: Terrorism, slander, corruption claims swirl in latest sign of elite infighting

An old friend of the security services and police chiefs has been dragged into a tussle with the newly powerful general prosecutor.

bneGREEN: EV battery manufacturers plug into Southeast Europe

Southeast Europe is already home to some high-profile electro-mobility companies. Now, it's becoming a location for battery manufacturing too.

Russia and Iran: the Pariah Club

The war in Ukraine has led to unprecedented levels of Russian-Iranian co-operation in the military, economic, and political spheres. The rise of anti-Western hardliners in both Moscow and Tehran means that this co-operation is likely to continue.

Far-reaching implications of Pope Francis’ visit to ‘island of religious freedom’ Mongolia

In visiting the country’s tiny Catholic flock, the pontiff shone a light on the repression of the Church’s adherents in both China and Russia.

Ukrainian refugees become populist targets in Czechia

Even though two thirds of refugees live below the poverty line and their financial support has just been cut, populists are whipping up tensions, particularly with the country's Roma minority.

Tajikistan: Terrorism, slander, corruption claims swirl in latest sign of elite infighting
2 days ago
bneGREEN: EV battery manufacturers plug into Southeast Europe
2 days ago
Russia and Iran: the Pariah Club
5 days ago
Far-reaching implications of Pope Francis’ visit to ‘island of religious freedom’ Mongolia
7 days ago
Ukrainian refugees become populist targets in Czechia
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 day ago
  2. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    3 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    7 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    24 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    16 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss