Ukraine to target Africa for diplomatic push in bid to counter Russian influence, foreign minister says

Ukraine to target Africa for diplomatic push in bid to counter Russian influence, foreign minister says
“We are starting from scratch in Africa,” Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said. / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
By bne IntelliNews August 18, 2023

Kyiv will work towards forging stronger partnerships with African countries and reducing Russian influence on the continent, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Kuleba highlighted the need for consistent and careful work rather than quick fixes.

“We are starting from scratch in Africa. This continent needs systematic and long-term work. It’s not something that happens overnight,” he told AFP.

Kuleba compared it to a diplomatic “counteroffensive,” underlining that Ukraine aims to “free Africa from Russia’s grip”, not replace it. This strategy, he noted, focuses on mutual respect and benefit, distinguishing it from what he called Russian methods of  “coercion, bribery and fear.”

Following Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, several African nations have taken a neutral stance, refusing to oppose Moscow on the global stage.

Notably, a group of African leaders, led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, undertook a diplomatic mission to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Their proposal for a comprehensive 10-point resolution plan has not yielded significant progress.

Concurrently, Russia has been actively seeking to enhance its influence in Africa. For instance, Russia's Wagner mercenary group continues to cultivate ties with African countries, such Mali and the Central African Republic, with authoritarian regimes battling insurgents.

Ukraine is trying to position itself as an alternative partner for African nations seeking arms supplies in their efforts against armed groups.

Kuleba was also keen to insist that Russia’s assertions of aiding Africa's food security were undermined by Moscow’s withdrawal from a vital Black Sea grain agreement, which had stabilized worldwide food prices and prevented shortages.

“People in Africa saw that all of Putin’s stories about how he cares about African countries are lies,” Kuleba said. “Putin solves his own problems at the expense of Africans and Ukrainians.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Panama and Liberia vying for largest maritime registry

BRICS summit aims to challenge Western hegemony

Zimbabwe decides: What you need to know about the August 23 election

News

#BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow

Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list for the private jet that crashed north of Moscow.

Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon

The successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 probe is a PR disaster for Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s own moon probe, the Luna 24, crashed at the weekend.

Iran unveils upgraded generation of drones

Iran has unveiled a new generation of the so-called “Mohajer” drones in a ceremony attended by several officials.

Pressure mounts on scandal-ridden Czech justice minister after meeting with alleged Kremlin lobbyist

Pavel Blazek spent an evening at a Prague restaurant with Martin Nejedly, a former presidential aide who is being investigated by the police.

Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were no-shows at the opening session of the BRICS summit in South Africa, but divisions over the members' basic positions were visible on the very first day.

#BREAKING: Wagner boss Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash outside of Moscow
2 hours ago
Triumph for India, PR disaster for Putin as Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon
5 hours ago
Iran unveils upgraded generation of drones
8 hours ago
Pressure mounts on scandal-ridden Czech justice minister after meeting with alleged Kremlin lobbyist
14 hours ago
Differences over what BRICS should do already visible on summit's first day
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    3 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    21 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The limits of Russian mobilisation
    1 day ago
  5. Ukraine war fatigue is growing
    3 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    30 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    3 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    21 days ago
  5. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss