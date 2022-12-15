Ukraine second most deadly country for journalists in 2022

Ukraine second most deadly country for journalists in 2022
Ukraine has been second most deadly place to work as a journalist in 2022, with eight dead, killed in the line of duty reporting on Russia's war. / bne IntelliNews
By Martin Armstrong for Statista December 15, 2022

Reporters Without Borders (RWB) counts a total of 57 journalists and media workers that have been killed this year because of their job, including eight killed in Ukraine, the second most deadly location in the world. Additionally, RWB has recorded 532 that are imprisoned as of December 14, reports Statista.

This infographic shows the places where the most journalists were killed in 2022 (16 countries not shown had one death each). In Mexico, journalists' deaths with a direct link to their journalistic work represented almost 20 percent of the worldwide total.

As detailed by RWB: "At least 80 journalists have been killed in connection with their work in Mexico in the past ten years (including 46 in the past five), despite repeated calls from civil society and international organisations for the government to combat the violence more effectively."

The report goes on to reference the killing of journalist Lourdes Maldonado López, who was "in principle enjoying (state) protection in Baja California " when she was gunned down outside her home in January.

Turning attention to Ukraine, now the second most dangerous country for media workers since the Russian invasion on February 24, RWB count eight deaths in the country as 2022 comes to a close: "They include Maks Levin, a Ukrainian photojournalist who was deliberately shot by Russian soldiers on March 13, according to the conclusions of an RWB investigation".

Russia itself currently has 18 journalists imprisoned.

Infographic: The Deadliest Countries for Journalists in 2022 | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Apocalypse 2050: World on course for 15% GDP fall

Mongolian airline accused of flying military equipment from China to Russia

First post-invasion IPO of Russian e-scooter Whoosh raises $33mn

Data

Hungary’s automotive sector output climbs 32% y/y in October

Headline industrial output growth confirmed at 5.9% in September, slowing after two consecutive months of double-digit growth.

Industrial production in Romania dragged down by high energy prices

Industrial production in Romania contracted by 2.6% y/y in January-October and the government’s forecasting body expects only a marginal recovery in 2023.

Real wages are falling fastest in Czechia among Central European countries

Wages are rising, but they are not keeping up with inflation. While pay negotiations may have resulted in wage increases in several sectors this year, overall rises will remain below the rise in consumer prices in many countries.

Romania’s inflation leaps up 1.4pp to 16.8% y/y in November

Further rate increases likely as inflation starts to rise again in November.

Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list

2022 has been eventful, to say the least, and a look at the biggest trending Google searches this year can serve as a reminder for some of the events and situations that have shaped our world over the last 12 months, Statista reports.

Hungary’s automotive sector output climbs 32% y/y in October
16 hours ago
Industrial production in Romania dragged down by high energy prices
17 hours ago
Real wages are falling fastest in Czechia among Central European countries
1 day ago
Romania’s inflation leaps up 1.4pp to 16.8% y/y in November
1 day ago
Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    5 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    6 days ago
  3. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    6 days ago
  4. Three fires in Moscow raise suspicions of Ukrainian arson attacks
    4 days ago
  5. EU Council adopts €18bn aid for Ukraine despite veto by Hungary
    3 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    5 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    6 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    10 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    10 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss