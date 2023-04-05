Ukraine's international reserves surpass pre-war levels to $32bn

Ukraine's international reserves surpass pre-war levels to $32bn
Ukraine's international reserves surpass pre-war levels to $32bn / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in London April 5, 2023

Ukraine’s international reserves increased to over $32bn, Interfax Ukraine reported on April 4. (chart)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delivered its first tranche of $2.7bn to Kyiv earlier this week as part of its four-year $15.6bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Programme. As such, international reserves have risen from $28.86bn in February to over $32bn.

“Including these funds, the amount of assistance received from our partners since the beginning of the year has reached $13.6bn, and the international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine have exceeded $32bn," said First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova.

Ukraine’s drop in international reserves in the first three months of the year was due to the NBU selling foreign currency to cover the difference between demand and supply in the foreign exchange market of Ukraine, which was largely compensated by foreign currency borrowing in favour of the government.

However, with help from international funding, Ukraine’s international reserves have now surpassed their pre-war peak of $30.941bn in January 2022.

Last month, the predictions for international reserves at the end of 2023 varied according to different experts. IER/GET predicted it will grow to $33bn by the end of the year, whilst Sense Bank sees a decline to $26.3bn. The average estimation came to $29.5bn.

Related Content

Polish-Ukrainian unity will ensure Russia’s defeat, Zelenskiy tells Warsaw

Ukrainian banks earn strong profits in 2M23, but sector remains under war pressure

It will cost $411bn to rebuild Ukraine

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish-Ukrainian unity will ensure Russia’s defeat, Zelenskiy tells Warsaw

Ukrainian banks earn strong profits in 2M23, but sector remains under war pressure

It will cost $411bn to rebuild Ukraine

Data

Kazakhstan services PMI shows March return to business activity growth

Price pressures moderated, with sector expenses rising at slowest pace in 27 months. Output price inflation weakest in over a year. But employment down again.

Romania’s public debt rises by 2% of GDP in January

Romania issued FX bonds twice during the first month of the year.

Russia’s service PMI soars to 58.1 in March as the sector bounces back from the sanctions shock

Business activity across the Russian service sector expanded at a steep pace in March, according to the latest PMI data. Output growth quickened to the sharpest since August 2020, as stronger demand conditions supported the upturn.

Poland’s rate setters expected to hold rates at 6.75% at today’s meeting

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) is expected to keep rates on hold at a meeting of its monetary policy body on April 5.

Romania’s corporate lending lags behind CEE average

Financial intermediation in Romania is the lowest among the 11 EU members in Central and Eastern Europe, finds a survey by eAnalytics.

Kazakhstan services PMI shows March return to business activity growth
12 hours ago
Romania’s public debt rises by 2% of GDP in January
12 hours ago
Russia’s service PMI soars to 58.1 in March as the sector bounces back from the sanctions shock
1 day ago
Poland’s rate setters expected to hold rates at 6.75% at today’s meeting
1 day ago
Romania’s corporate lending lags behind CEE average
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    6 days ago
  2. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    7 days ago
  3. DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?
    6 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Vision of Russia’s future
    7 days ago
  5. Countries bailed out by China
    3 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    16 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    6 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    25 days ago
  4. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss