Ukraine’s GDP falls 2% in 1Q21

Ukraine’s GDP falls 2% in 1Q21
Ukraine's economy contracted by 1.1% in 1Q21. Recovery is going more slowly than expected. The National Bank recently downgraded its outlook for the whole year from 4% to 3.8%.
By bne IntelliNews May 17, 2021

Ukraine’s GDP fell 2% y/y in the first quarter of this year and -1.1% in seasonally adjusted terms compared to the same period a year ago, the state statistics committee said on May 14.  

Ukraine’s bounce-back from last year’s crisis is going more slowly than hoped and the economy was still contracting over the first two months of this year.  

Ukraine’s economy contracted by 2.8% in January and February, compared to the first two months of last year, estimated the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. Except for retail trade, all sectors were down.  

The consensus forecasts put Ukraine’s 2021 GDP growth at 4%. These forecasts were made before the April coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown in Kyiv and half of the regions. War jitters about Russia’s military threats also may dampen investment. 

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) downgraded its forecast for real GDP growth in 2021 to 3.8%, from 4.2%. “The introduction of new quarantine restrictions has led to the suppression of business activity,” the bank said. “The effect of last year's low harvests affected the indicators of agriculture, food processing and cargo turnover.” After a 2.8% drop during January-February, growth should return in the current second quarter, the bank predicts. The World Bank also predicts 2021 GDP growth of 3.8%. 

The IMF has updated its World Economic Outlook database in which it forecasts Ukraine’s real GDP will increase 4.0% in 2021 and about 3.4% in the next two years. In this way, the Fund sees Ukraine’s economy growing slower than the global one (6.0% in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022, based on IMF estimates) and slightly below the euro area (4.4% in 2021 and 3.8% in 2022).

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian inflation expectations driven up by unstable prices for staple goods

China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Who is going to pay?

Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo

Data

Romania's Q1 GDP points already to full recovery after last year's crisis

Romania's GDP narrowly missed a full return to the level posted in the same period last year.

Russian inflation expectations driven up by unstable prices for staple goods

The Russian population is currently expecting inflation to soar to 14.5%, despite the fact it is currently 5.5% and looks like it is starting to fall. Soaring food prices have unsettled consumers.

Moldova’s foreign trade shifts to industrial goods but posts wider deficit

Trade deficit widened by as much as 22% y/y to $838mn in 2021, as Moldova hiked exports of industrial equipment but poor agricultural exports cancelled out the increase in industrial exports.

Belarus economy grows by 2.5% of the first four months of 2021

In January-April 2021, Belarus' GDP expanded by 2.5% over the same period of 2020, National Statistical Committee of Belarus said on May 17.

Poland’s GDP eases fall to 1.7% y/y in Q1 in harbinger of recovery

Poland is about to reopen nearly in full this month in line with the vaccinations being rolled out to more and more people.

Romania's Q1 GDP points already to full recovery after last year's crisis
17 minutes ago
Russian inflation expectations driven up by unstable prices for staple goods
15 hours ago
Moldova’s foreign trade shifts to industrial goods but posts wider deficit
15 hours ago
Belarus economy grows by 2.5% of the first four months of 2021
23 hours ago
Poland’s GDP eases fall to 1.7% y/y in Q1 in harbinger of recovery
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    5 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    8 days ago
  3. 10 megatrends shaping emerging Europe in the post-pandemic 2020s
    7 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s security council lists 13 oligarchs
    6 days ago
  5. Money laundering pushes up property prices in Western Balkan cities
    3 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    29 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    5 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    13 days ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    8 days ago
  5. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss