Ukraine revises grain forecast to 60mn tonnes due to crisis, dry weather

Ukraine revises grain forecast to 60mn tonnes due to crisis, dry weather
Ukraine revises grain forecast to 60mn tonnes due to crisis, dry weather
By bne IntelliNews April 27, 2020

An exceptional dry spring and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are both likely to reduce the size of Ukraine’s grain harvest this year, says the Agricultural Ministry, which is forecasting 60mn tonnes for the year, down from last year’s bumper 75mn tonne harvest.

Mike Lee, an agricultural specialist who travels through the region every year to inspect the crops, was recently in Ukraine and reported via Twitter that the dry weather is already having a noticeable impact on the crops there.

The whole Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) has seen a shortage of rain this season, although the forecasts are that rain is due to come this week.

The pandemic has also disrupted the work of farms and is likely to have a negative impact on crop yields this year, says the ministry.

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine has predicted that Ukrainian farmers in 2020 will harvest 60mn tonnes of grain and leguminous crops compared with the previous forecast of 65-70mn tonnes.

"According to the adjusted forecasts of the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture in 2020, due to lack of moisture and economic factors caused by the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic, farmers will harvest 60mn tonnes of grain and leguminous crops," the ministry said in a statement published on April 24.

In spite of the dry weather conditions farms sowed another 3mn hectares of spring grain, leguminous and industrial crops during the week of April 16-23. Field work was carried out over an area of 7.8mn ha of the projected 15.3mn ha as of April 23, and the following crops were sown: spring wheat 119,000 ha out of the projected 132,500 ha; spring barley 1.07mn ha out of 1.1mn ha; corn 2.4mn ha out of 5.4mn ha; sugar beets 199,800 ha out of 209,000 ha; sunflower 3.2mn ha out of 6.2mn ha, and soybeans 237,000 ha out of 1.4mn ha.

According to the ministry, the leaders in the sowing rate this week were agricultural producers of Mykolaiv (314,000 more ha), Poltava (274,000 more ha) and Kirovohrad (257,000 more ha), Odesa (247,000 more ha) and Zaporizhia (218,000 more ha) regions.

The ministry also proposed that the ceiling of 29.3mn tonnes for exports of corn in the 2019/2020 agricultural year (July-June) is set in a supplement to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the grain market players.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia halts grain exports to prevent domestic food price spikes

NBU slashes key rates 200bp to 8%

Slump in remittances to be twice as deep in CEE/Eurasia as during Great Recession

News

Four banks in Azerbaijan go under administration as pandemic and oil crisis impacts hit home

Move said to affect 7.3bn manats ($4.3bn) of deposits and protect interests of 8.3mn people. Economist claims woes rooted in systemic problems.

Russian real estate company's assets frozen by Cypriot court

The District Court of Nicosia issued a freezing order on January 7, against Russian real estate company Surmena Enterprises Company Limited, as part of a legal fight by a former shareholder to recover a €62mn arbitration award.

TELEBRIEF: Russian retail in the time of coronavirus

TELEBRIEF: This is the worst crisis since the Great Depression. And the retail sector is in the front line. Join us for a video briefing from top executives from some of the biggest companies in the Russian retail sector.

Russia halts grain exports to prevent domestic food price spikes

Russia has capped grain exports until July after government export quotas were reached to head off a spike in food prices on the domestic market, the Ministry of Agriculture announced on April 26.

Turkey’s electricity producers assess April collapse in demand at 20%

Producers association expects power spot price to dive 40% in pandemic-hit April and 15% in 2020. Even operational profitability tough to sustain. Opposition says government policy encourages building of plants country does not need.

Four banks in Azerbaijan go under administration as pandemic and oil crisis impacts hit home
6 hours ago
Russian real estate company's assets frozen by Cypriot court
7 days ago
TELEBRIEF: Russian retail in the time of coronavirus
1 day ago
Russia halts grain exports to prevent domestic food price spikes
19 hours ago
Turkey’s electricity producers assess April collapse in demand at 20%
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    8 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    5 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    22 days ago
  4. Billionaire Alisher Usmanov leads the Forbes list for charitable donations in Russia to fight coronavirus
    8 days ago
  5. Egypt has got off lightly so far in the coronavirus pandemic
    5 days ago
  1. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    1 month ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    1 month ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    22 days ago
  4. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    8 days ago
  5. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss