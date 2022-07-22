Ukraine and Russia to sign breakthrough grain export deal

Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement on July 22 to allow the export of grain via Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, according to the Turkish government.

The deal is set to unblock about 22mn tonnes of grain that has been trapped in Ukraine by a Russian Black Sea naval blockade since the start of the war. The agreement will assuage fears of a global food crisis as grain prices soar and some of the world’s poorest countries face a critical lack of food imports.

The deal is also the first major agreement between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The breakthrough was brokered in Istanbul with the help of Turkey and the UN. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be present at the signing of the documents by Russian Defence Minister and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar. Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov arrived in Istanbul from Ukraine to observe the ceremony.

Ukraine and Russia supply about a third of the world’s traded grain as well as other agricultural products including sunflower seeds. Most of the region’s food exports are shipped out via the Black Sea, which has been heavily mined by the Ukrainians fearing a naval attack by Russia’s fleet.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) lists Ukraine as one of the world’s largest producers of wheat, corn, sunflower seeds, barley, sugar beet, potatoes and soybeans in 2020. The total value of these crops in Ukraine in 2020 was $21.4bn. It’s also the world’s third-largest producer of potatoes and pumpkins, and the biggest producer of sunflower seeds, providing over a third of global supply.

Meanwhile, Russia is one of the world’s five biggest food producers. Crucially, it is also the world’s third-biggest wheat grower. Russia is expecting a bumper harvest of 126mn tonnes of grain this year of which approximately 45mn tonnes will go for export (chart).

Ukraine, however, it's expecting is grain harvest to fall by between a third and a half to as little as 52mn tonnes (chart) due to the disruptions caused by the war, down from its historical peak of 2021. The fall will make this the lowest grain harvest since 2011, still allow some 35mn tonnes to be sent overseas as grain from the 2021 harvest remains in the silos and Ukraine could export up to 50mn tonnes of grain in the marketing year 2022/23 that started on 1 July.

Ukraine has been exporting some grain since the war started, but volumes are down to little over 1mn tonnes a month whereas in peak season exports usually average closer to 6mn tonnes a month.

The harvest this year has not only been impeded by some fields being the midst of a combat zone, but Russia has also hit fields full of ripe wheat with incendiary devices according to reports. In addition Ukraine has produced satellite photos which appear to show Russian ships stealing Ukrainian grain from silos and exporting it for profit. Russia says that western sanctions and Ukrainian mines are restricting its own ability to export agricultural products.

Russia made the removal of obstacles to its own food exports a key condition in negotiations for the deal. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that "When we resolve this issue, not only will the export path for grain and sunflower oil from Ukraine be opened, but also for products from Russia… Even if these Russian products are not affected by sanctions, there are blockages concerning maritime transport, insurance and the banking system. The United States and the EU have given promises to lift these."

If the deal is signed, it will allow Ukrainian cargo ships safe passage from Black Sea ports like Odessa using designated routes. But even then, they will have to navigate heavily mined waters. A UN monitoring group based in Istanbul will oversee the shipping agreement.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko stressed that the deal has not yet been signed, and that Ukraine will "support only those decisions that will guarantee the security of the southern regions of Ukraine, the strong position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Black Sea, and the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets."

Ukraine is concerned that removing mines could expose it to more seaborne attacks, or that Russian ships could use safe channels to carry weapons instead of food.

Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN still need to decide who will inspect the ships - in particular, so that they do not carry weapons. Ukraine does not want Russian ships to enter its territorial waters, therefore, it is expected that Ankara will carry out the inspection.

Wheat futures in Chicago were down over 3% on July 22 as markets digested the news and calculated in the extra supply being made available to markets